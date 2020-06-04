 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans furious by Matty Longstaff latest

by Lewis Blain
4/6/2020 | 08:55am

Newcastle United fans have been left angered by the latest news surrounding out-of-contract youngster Matty Longstaff.

According to Sky Sports’ Keith Downie, the 20-year-old has been offered a deal by Serie A outfit Udinese which eclipses what has been offered to him by Mike Ashley.

Does Matty Longstaff warrant £30k-a-week or more?

Absolutely, pay him!

No way, let him go!

It’s claimed that Longstaff has been offered a five-year deal at around £30k-per-week to join the Italian outfit, double what the Magpies have proposed.

And the news hasn’t gone down well in the northeast with many venting their frustrations on social media.

It’s also given some members of the Magpies faithful further ammunition to blast Ashley as ultimately, this situation boils down to him. He’s the man that has allowed a highly-rated talent to run down his contract to the final few weeks.

Longstaff started his United career with a bang earlier this season, scoring the winner against Man Utd on debut before going on to feature in another 11 matches in all competitions, via Transfermarkt.

The one glimmer of hope appears to be regarding their prospective £300m takeover. Plenty of supporters believe that if the Premier League can give the green light to the deal anytime soon, then there’s a chance that the club will be able to keep the midfielder.

That’s if, of course, the new ownership wants to keep Longstaff on, too.

Newcastle will be in a race against time to keep hold of the 20-year-old as right now, Udinese’s offer is clearly the more lucrative one.

