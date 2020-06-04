Newcastle fans furious by Matty Longstaff latest

Newcastle United fans have been left angered by the latest news surrounding out-of-contract youngster Matty Longstaff.

According to Sky Sports’ Keith Downie, the 20-year-old has been offered a deal by Serie A outfit Udinese which eclipses what has been offered to him by Mike Ashley.

Does Matty Longstaff warrant £30k-a-week or more?

Absolutely, pay him! Vote No way, let him go! Vote

It’s claimed that Longstaff has been offered a five-year deal at around £30k-per-week to join the Italian outfit, double what the Magpies have proposed.

And the news hasn’t gone down well in the northeast with many venting their frustrations on social media.

Worst run club in the league — Dell 💦 (@agbnufc) June 2, 2020

Disgraceful if they let him leave. — Toon_TexCan 🦓🐪 (@toon_tx) June 2, 2020

big mistake this will be, will play unreal in serie A then get a big move to a top 6 team after. — leo👨🏼‍🦯 (@leohennessey) June 2, 2020

This is so wrong one of our own too shocking ⚽️⚽️⚽️ — neil h (@neil11834463) June 2, 2020

This is gonna be like Mbabu all over again — HWTL ⚫⚪ (@NUFCChazo) June 2, 2020

Criminal decision from the club. — Martin Stewart (@megamarvatron) June 2, 2020

absolutely disgusting hes been allowed to walk away so easily like that — Greg O’ Grady (@Peglegmacgreg) June 2, 2020

Im done with this club — ollie (@holst24) June 2, 2020

Absolute joke — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Harry🇸🇦 (@ftblHarryy) June 2, 2020

It’s also given some members of the Magpies faithful further ammunition to blast Ashley as ultimately, this situation boils down to him. He’s the man that has allowed a highly-rated talent to run down his contract to the final few weeks.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history True False

Longstaff started his United career with a bang earlier this season, scoring the winner against Man Utd on debut before going on to feature in another 11 matches in all competitions, via Transfermarkt.

another reason the club has to be sold, ashley’s lack of ambition and neglectful approach has clearly made his mind up for him — Not Sam Chipperfield (@ChipperfieldNot) June 2, 2020

This has been the definition of Mike Ashley’s reign he is willing to pay jack colback £40,000 a week to sit on the reserves but can’t offer 30k to sign up a future prospect this club is disgraceful. For the love of God @premierleague sign of this takeover pic.twitter.com/JmJBZJxwTL — Aaron (@Kainth09798294) June 2, 2020

Ashley wants extra compensation money b4 he does off.. Horrible man.. — YoungY (@myoung23) June 2, 2020

100% if the takeover falls through MA will blame the takeover even though this has been going on all year. Ridiculous to let him go. — Matthew (@JB4t00n) June 2, 2020

Atsu is probably on more than this! Joelinton definitely will be! Begs belief!!🙈 & people wonder why we want rid of Ashley & the current regime?🤔🤔🤔 #nufc #nufctakover #joke — Ross Crawford (@Rcrawf_23) June 2, 2020

The one glimmer of hope appears to be regarding their prospective £300m takeover. Plenty of supporters believe that if the Premier League can give the green light to the deal anytime soon, then there’s a chance that the club will be able to keep the midfielder.

That’s if, of course, the new ownership wants to keep Longstaff on, too.

The takeover needs to be finalised this week.. hurry up pl — adam robert (@whatadaynufc) June 2, 2020

A consequence of the delay, club in limbo — AndyT (@AndyT09697678) June 2, 2020

And people try and tell us we should oppose a Saudi takeover 😂😂. The club is beyond rotten. — British Boxing Blog (@BritBoxingBlog) June 2, 2020

Newcastle will be in a race against time to keep hold of the 20-year-old as right now, Udinese’s offer is clearly the more lucrative one.

WHILE in other news, Newcastle set to receive just £450k compensation for Matty Longstaff…