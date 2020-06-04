Newcastle fans furious with Miguel Delaney takeover update

A recent update into Newcastle United’s prospective takeover has angered many supporters at St James’ Park this week.

The Independent’s chief football writer, Miguel Delaney, wrote an article claiming that a decision could be made in “mid-June” and that the entire process continues to “unsettle many” involved.

Newcastle takeover: what will happen FIRST?

19/20 season complete Vote Magpies takeover announced Vote

And this hasn’t gone down well with sections of the Magpies faithful with some opting to slam the reliable reporter on social media, calling him a “rat” as well as suggesting that he knows very little himself.

Many believe that Delaney has some sort of agenda against the club after he voiced his concerns over Saudi Arabia’s influence.

“Accepting the deal could have Miguel delaney in floods of tears” — JordxnT (@JxrdanT97) June 3, 2020

Miguel Delaney. wouldn’t believe anything that rat says about the takeover. he’s got a massive agenda against us. — 🇬🇧 Joe #NUFC 🇸🇦 (@Joe1989NUFC) June 3, 2020

Delaney article winding up the mags. ignore. — Richd 🍺 (@richdnufc) June 3, 2020

@MiguelDelaney Delaney having his fortnightly propaganda pop right on cue — Nick woppett (@NickWoppett) June 3, 2020

The tears of this guy will taste so good when this takeover happens as wells as those of hairy hands, rio, midget wise and soo many more. — Alex (@MaxwellA98) June 3, 2020

Other fans were quick to aim their frustrations more generally, rather than at Delaney, as the length of time this has already taken is clearly starting to grate on some.

It’s been over two months since reports first emerged linking Mike Ashley with the sale of the northeast outfit to a Saudi-backed consortium, and since then, there has been a wrath of claims putting doubt on the situation.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

The most recent of which came from the Guardian, who revealed a report from the World Trade Organisation into pirate TV service beoutQ. They claim that the Saudi state is behind the illegal streaming of sports events, including the Premier League, but the public investment fund, who is behind the Magpies’ takeover bid is a different entity to the government.

It’s all a bit complicated, which is why supporters have simply had enough.

97% of Newcastle fans are in favour of this. It unsettled us that the PL insist on allowing Mike Ashley to remain owner of NUFC. — ⭐️ King of Northumbria ⭐️ (@Sandancer1977) June 3, 2020

Bahahahaha — Rabystylin Australia (@Clarky871) June 3, 2020

Laughable 😂😂 Premier League are a joke — NUFC_UPDATE (@nufc_update) June 3, 2020

In addition to their annoyance has been anxiety and worry. This latest piece from Delaney hasn’t helped matters at all with a couple of fans believing that the deal could be rejected.

If his claims are accurate though, the United fanbase will soon learn their fate.

Nothing concrete is being reported based on reliable information. Every time I see a status now I think the decision has been made. I really am concerned now with the length of time it is taking! — Tony Crosbie (@rabser) June 3, 2020

It’s over

It’s over

It’s over As Roy orbison says Sadly the take over is over. — Rob Watson (@whickhamrobbie) June 3, 2020

I think that the takeover will fail because of the time it is taking… The Premier League have dragged everything out and will continue to do so until the buyers get sick… To me it feels like they do not want any northeast teams in the premiership..!! — steve kean (@stevekean2002) June 3, 2020

At what point do you begin to worry? I don’t think I’m there yet, but I think I’m getting close! — Dan (@Dan96___) June 3, 2020

It’s dead in the water — Mabel1984NUFC (@Mabel19841) June 3, 2020

Won’t get the green light. Move on. — Daryl Taylor (@darylbethyname) June 3, 2020

anyone thinking we are just going to be lumbered with Ashley at this rate, PIF must be getting a bit sick of this by now — Ben (@BenMadd70239242) June 3, 2020

Take the hint the dream is over! Takeover isn’t happening premier League want Ashley in charge — John Sinclair (@timbersinc29) June 4, 2020

AND in other news, Newcastle fans react to neutral venues claim…