Newcastle fans furious with Miguel Delaney takeover update

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
4 minute read 4/6/2020 | 08:10pm

A recent update into Newcastle United’s prospective takeover has angered many supporters at St James’ Park this week.

The Independent’s chief football writer, Miguel Delaney, wrote an article claiming that a decision could be made in “mid-June” and that the entire process continues to “unsettle many” involved.

And this hasn’t gone down well with sections of the Magpies faithful with some opting to slam the reliable reporter on social media, calling him a “rat” as well as suggesting that he knows very little himself.

Many believe that Delaney has some sort of agenda against the club after he voiced his concerns over Saudi Arabia’s influence.

Other fans were quick to aim their frustrations more generally, rather than at Delaney, as the length of time this has already taken is clearly starting to grate on some.

It’s been over two months since reports first emerged linking Mike Ashley with the sale of the northeast outfit to a Saudi-backed consortium, and since then, there has been a wrath of claims putting doubt on the situation.

The most recent of which came from the Guardian, who revealed a report from the World Trade Organisation into pirate TV service beoutQ. They claim that the Saudi state is behind the illegal streaming of sports events, including the Premier League, but the public investment fund, who is behind the Magpies’ takeover bid is a different entity to the government.

It’s all a bit complicated, which is why supporters have simply had enough.

In addition to their annoyance has been anxiety and worry. This latest piece from Delaney hasn’t helped matters at all with a couple of fans believing that the deal could be rejected.

If his claims are accurate though, the United fanbase will soon learn their fate.

