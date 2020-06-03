Newcastle fans furious at Pete Graves tweet

A recent tweet from Sky Sports’ Pete Graves has angered a lot of Newcastle United fans this week.

The Magpies correspondent responded to one supporter asking why there wasn’t any coverage about the northeast outfit taking payment for next season’s season tickets.

Should Mike Ashley refund supporters' money?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

Graves responded with a light-hearted joke, but it hasn’t gone down well with some sections of the St James’ Park faithful.

Clearly the club is in the final throws of a takeover! I imagine it'll be sorted as soon as that resolves itself. The money is currently in the club accounts. Perhaps it's a complex situation? Don't worry they've got my families cash too 😂x #nufc https://t.co/JxSRVPlcax — Pete Graves (@PeteGravesTV) June 1, 2020

Currently, their prospective £300m takeover is still in the hands of the Premier League – as it has been for nearly two months now, which has led to growing frustrations.

Graves believes that this is also the reason behind the club taking money for next term.

Just reeks of a typical sky unreported Mike Ashley parting gift, what’s new!!! — max powers (@tonydenslow) June 2, 2020

What a rubbish response, what stops them doing this now, the take over seems a million Miles away — Northshieldsmags (@againstashley) June 1, 2020

It’s pretty poor how the fans have suffered a brick wall of silence through the whole thing then for no communication as far as refunds are concerned is laughable… hopefully it can only mean it is ‘imminent, imminent’🙏👀 — Shadders (@Shadders86) June 1, 2020

That’s not good enough. Normal working class Geordies having their money pinched for a service not being (or going to be) provided, by a multi million pound business is shameful. Nothing complex about it. — Matt (@MTCMazz) June 1, 2020

I haven’t got £300 to just give away… people are struggling financially at the moment but yet again Mike ashley is untouchable as far as sky sports are concerned! — Geordie Boy (@Geordieboynufc) June 1, 2020

Still no excuse of media silence — shaun smith (@tempersmith) June 1, 2020

Many supporters hammered Sky Sports for their lack of coverage, claiming that the takeover was no excuse for lack of coverage on such a matter.

Whilst others lambasted the situation as “shameful” as well as “laughable”.

Think you’re a big Magpies fan? Can you name these former players by looking at their careers? Go on, give it a go…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Faustino Asprilla Mirandinha

There were plenty of Magpies fans who took aim at Ashley as well as the current board at the club, which is hardly a surprise given how poorly the Sports Direct mogul has run the club during his 13-year tenure.

Communication is the issue here. We can all understand the takeover situation. This is hundreds of pounds worth of peoples money that is being constantly questioned. It’s disgusting to completely ignore. — Wor Flags 🏴🏳 (@worflags) June 1, 2020

But they aren’t a well run club. Char let and Ashley a couple of crooks — John Tulip (@johntulip59) June 1, 2020

Not sure what this has to do with the takeover the club took the money, they still have a board in place they’ve deliberately chosen not to comment — Rob (@robbalucky84) June 1, 2020

The fat man has told everybody to wait until the season ticket sales go through so he pockets more cash, then announce the sale — Toonmick70 (@Toonmick701) June 1, 2020

Mike Ashley has far more cash than us fans Pete. It’s hard times for some, no excuse at all, I little statement shouldn’t go a miss. Disgusting the way the club have not communicated with fans. — john (@mulley85) June 1, 2020

There were also a number of United supporters who pondered the influence of the takeover and how it could affect things as many believe they are due a refund.

One member of the Magpies faithful even suggested that the takeover isn’t happening which is why the club appears to be continuing as normal.

The money is that of Newcastle United’s. Just pay the supporters back. Or is it that Ashley and the potential new owners have differing views as to how to deal with the situation? — ToonFan (@ToonFan14) June 1, 2020

Fair comment Pete but don’t you think a well run club could have sent an email to fans saying that once the potential takeover comes to a conclusion then they will resolve the Matter? Rather than hiding like thieves — Disco Dave (@DiscoDaveToon) June 1, 2020

Maybe it’s because it isn’t going to happen — Paul Proud (@plproud) June 1, 2020

The mood music around this takeover has subtly changed. Will and when have been replaced by if and should. In any event it is pitiful that @premierleague are hiding behind this fabled test when allowing the current owner to ignore consumer protection laws. Disgraceful — Martin Johnson (@MartinJohnson10) June 1, 2020

AND in other news, Luke Edwards makes damning Bruce claim amid Newcastle takeover…