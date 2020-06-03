 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans furious at Pete Graves tweet

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 3/6/2020 | 07:15am

A recent tweet from Sky Sports’ Pete Graves has angered a lot of Newcastle United fans this week.

The Magpies correspondent responded to one supporter asking why there wasn’t any coverage about the northeast outfit taking payment for next season’s season tickets.

Graves responded with a light-hearted joke, but it hasn’t gone down well with some sections of the St James’ Park faithful.

Currently, their prospective £300m takeover is still in the hands of the Premier League – as it has been for nearly two months now, which has led to growing frustrations.

Graves believes that this is also the reason behind the club taking money for next term.

Many supporters hammered Sky Sports for their lack of coverage, claiming that the takeover was no excuse for lack of coverage on such a matter.

Whilst others lambasted the situation as “shameful” as well as “laughable”.

There were plenty of Magpies fans who took aim at Ashley as well as the current board at the club, which is hardly a surprise given how poorly the Sports Direct mogul has run the club during his 13-year tenure.

There were also a number of United supporters who pondered the influence of the takeover and how it could affect things as many believe they are due a refund.

One member of the Magpies faithful even suggested that the takeover isn’t happening which is why the club appears to be continuing as normal.

