Newcastle fans furious as PL CEO comments on the takeover

Newcastle United fans have been left fuming by the latest news to come from their prospective £300m takeover as the Premier League’s CEO, Richard Masters, has commented on matters.

He was in conversation with Sky Sports’ Bryan Swanson on Friday afternoon where he said: “I don’t think timing is an issue here. I don’t think we have any specific views about when these things need to be done by. We need to ensure all processes are followed properly, and when the decision is made it’s the right one.”

But the Magpies faithful disagree, claiming the club has been left “rudderless” in a time where clear leadership is needed.

Players’ contracts are expiring, staff are on furlough and money is still being taken for season tickets.

What’s being ignored at the same time is that absolutely nobody right now is running #NUFC. A rudderless Premier League club.

No refunds on tickets this season.

No refunds on sold tickets for the FA Cup.

Money taken for next season in full already. No communication at all. — NUFCThreatLevel (@NUFCThreatLevel) May 29, 2020

Exactly right mate! This lack of communication from the club or anyone else is shocking, and to treat fans as if they don’t matter is disgusting! — Toon (@Toontweeter) May 29, 2020

Timing is an issue for the club in a number of ways – contracts expiring, season ticket money being taken etc. The takeover doesn’t exist in a vacuum — Flash (@flash_1985) May 29, 2020

Bryan, I think other people have said it better below, however, why not mention the staff furlough, fans tickets refunds etc. I think the “no time scale” chat is nonsense when staff and fans are losing money. — David Hollingsworth (@DavidrHolly) May 29, 2020

Need a decision one way or the other ASAP!!! Club is in absolute limbo — Gary Cumpson (@Gazcumps) May 29, 2020

This just shows how clueless the Premier League really is, absolutely no consideration for supporters…. The club is sitting at a standstill which includes the important matter of ticket refunds for fans and contract negotiations for players….. They are way out of there depth! — Darren McDonald (@MidgeMcD25) May 29, 2020

Masters shows a total disregard to supporters who are out of pocket. Disgrace. Sort it one way or another #nufc @premierleague — acpatto (@AnthPatterson) May 29, 2020

Utter joke the club is in limbo and the PL are clearly handling this like time isn't an issue. We are rudderless in limbo, players out of contract, fans needing refunds. Time is of the essence you clowns. — Dell 💦 (@agbnufc) May 29, 2020

Given Mike Ashley is still the current owner at the northeast outfit, many have placed blame on him, which is hardly a surprise given how poorly he’s run the club during his 13-year tenure.

Several seasons of mediocrity and two relegations to the Championship cover just a fraction of fans’ disappointment.

BUT @premierleague timing is absolutely an issue. The club is totally adrift as Ashley has washed his hands of it, players contracts up, ticket refund requests being ignored. You really need to get this sorted for the sake of one of your member clubs and it’s fans #nufc — acpatto (@AnthPatterson) May 29, 2020

Thanks for asking Bryan. The timing is important because nufc have fans money for season ticket and fa cup. Ashley won’t give it back so we need takeover decision. Some seriously need it back in these tough times @premierleague #nufc — Martin Johnson (@MartinJohnson10) May 29, 2020

Any chance of doing a story when the club is going to give us our money back. The contempt they have for the fans has now made it a toxic brand under Ashley. This is theft — Garwain (@Garwain) May 29, 2020

The interview has also led to some members of the St James’ Park faithful to speculate when the takeover might actually happen, even if some are more tongue in cheek.

Evidently, some are sick of the length of time this whole process has taken, let alone how many more weeks it is before an official announcement.

Next week? — ToonFan (@ToonFan14) May 29, 2020

I’m unsure if it’s happening now, I’ve taken notifications off my phone now for nufc — Chris Quinn (@chrisquinny01) May 29, 2020

Miles off this deal. I’m saying start of July. — JordxnT (@JxrdanT97) May 29, 2020

So is Monday possible — adam robert (@whatadaynufc) May 29, 2020

