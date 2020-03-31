 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans go berserk over takeover update

by Ben Goodwin share
2 minute read 31/3/2020 | 12:40pm

Just when you thought the world couldn’t get any crazier, Newcastle United fans are actually believing in a takeover rumour.

For the past few years, every transfer window and season ticket renewal period has been met with floods of takeover rumours from one place or another, usually resulting in a grand total of absolutely nothing.

The Toon Army have grown accustomed to this, meeting practically every update or journalist claim with cries of “fake news” and “wishful thinking”, believing it all to be the work of Mike Ashley.

However, after the latest update from The Times, via @NUFC360, the St. James’ Park faithful have gone all in, with some even in celebratory mood already.

According to The Times, Newcastle officials have actually sent paperwork to the Premier League outlining a possible takeover by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

This comes along with several other reports claiming the proper paperwork for a takeover has indeed been filed, and needless to say fans are going a little bit crazy on Twitter.

Is this the time that it all finally comes true? If you go by these Twitter reactions, it’s hard to say otherwise…

