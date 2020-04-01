Newcastle fans go crazy over takeover hint from the Middle East

Loads of Newcastle fans have been struggling to contain their excitement after a tweet from @alialgofaily, who is a presenter and journalist in the Middle East.

The Magpies have been the subject of yet more takeover rumours in the last few days, and while at first fans were no doubt sceptical given the public relations disaster Sports Direct went through last week, things are certainly gathering pace.

Hilariously obscure Premier League players – Can you name them all?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Can you name the player? Djamel Belmadi Ali Benardbia Nabil Bentaleb Rachid Ghezzal

The Chronicle’s Mark Douglas said on Wednesday he believes the takeover will happen if it is backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, and The Telegraph revealed that paperwork has been submitted to the Premier League over a potential £340m deal that could see the Saudi Public Investment Fund take over 80 per cent of the club.

Now, a tweet from a senior presenter for the Middle East Broadcasting Company (MBC) has thrilled fans on Twitter, as he posted pictures of the Newcastle logo and squad alongside a Saudi Arabian flag emoji.

Check out some of the delirious fans in the Twitter reactions down below…

CAAAAAAAANNNNSSS. Non alcoholic of course. Insallah — Ollie (@nufcoliverr) April 1, 2020

Please tell me Saudi Arabia Doesent have April fools — Liam Patrick (@EquinoxPigeon) April 1, 2020

Good enough for me #cans — Harry (@SaucyAsm) April 1, 2020

I’m not getting carried away or anything but is it time to put me cans in the fridge yet 😁 — Just A Mag007 (@BREXITHUMBUG) April 1, 2020

Mate !!!! I didn’t want to get drawn in again. Gna have to get some more cans now — Scott Anderson (@AisforAnderson) April 1, 2020

The perfect Joelinton replacement? The Toon Army certainly think so…