 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Newcastle United News
Newcastle fans gush at compilation of Salomon Rondon’s Magpies stay

Newcastle fans gush at compilation of Salomon Rondon’s Magpies stay

by Ben Goodwin share
1 minute read 3/4/2020 | 01:35pm

Loads of Newcastle fans have been reacting to a tweet showing some of Salomon Rondon’s best moments on Tyneside, and it’s fair to say they are missing the Venezuela international.

Players going on loan can often be a difficult and tiring process, as it is hard to relate with a fan base when you’re only at the club for one season.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 20

Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season?

Every now and again though a player just ‘gets it’, leading to a unique relationship with fans that even the permanent players may not be entitled to, and that’s exactly what happened with Rondon under Rafael Benitez at Newcastle.

The colossal number nine bagged 12 goals and provided seven assists in his lone season as a Magpie, proving to be one of the smartest loan signings the club has ever made.

Valued at £9m by Transfermarkt, he worked tirelessly, scored Alan Shearer-esque headers and also linked up well with his teammates, and fans have been drooling over a compilation of his time at the club.

Check out the video and some of the best Twitter reactions down below, where one member of the Toon Army called it “heartbreaking”…

Steve Harmison is the latest to weigh in on the takeover talks…

Article title: Newcastle fans gush at compilation of Salomon Rondon’s Magpies stay

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 