Newcastle fans gush at compilation of Salomon Rondon’s Magpies stay

Loads of Newcastle fans have been reacting to a tweet showing some of Salomon Rondon’s best moments on Tyneside, and it’s fair to say they are missing the Venezuela international.

Players going on loan can often be a difficult and tiring process, as it is hard to relate with a fan base when you’re only at the club for one season.

Every now and again though a player just ‘gets it’, leading to a unique relationship with fans that even the permanent players may not be entitled to, and that’s exactly what happened with Rondon under Rafael Benitez at Newcastle.

The colossal number nine bagged 12 goals and provided seven assists in his lone season as a Magpie, proving to be one of the smartest loan signings the club has ever made.

Valued at £9m by Transfermarkt, he worked tirelessly, scored Alan Shearer-esque headers and also linked up well with his teammates, and fans have been drooling over a compilation of his time at the club.

Check out the video and some of the best Twitter reactions down below, where one member of the Toon Army called it “heartbreaking”…

Cheers for ruining my morning mate 😔 — Tommy (@elliottis) April 3, 2020

As if we didn’t keep him and signed Joelinton 😂🙈 heartbreaking! — SEAN-ENG (@seanenglish19) April 3, 2020

Legit crying, miss the big man — TC ⏱ (@_T_C_7) April 3, 2020

Rondon

Joe Miggy asm Would win the treble, no question about it. — Matthaus (@GeordieDubravka) April 2, 2020

this compilation is so good, what a man he was — will🦋🛒 (@aImirxn) April 2, 2020

Suggested him for Newcastle since about 2017, one of the best outside the top 6 strikers I’ve ever seen. Shame he’s left for China. — ‏ً (@Zacknowsball) April 2, 2020

@M_Robson_ @parkcy17 @dankirkup23 you dont see many headers like that one from Kenedys cross these days 🔥🔥🔥 — Adam Dickson (@adamdickson1984) April 3, 2020

Absolute unit — MATTY (@mcclay88) April 3, 2020

@salorondon23 come home sweet prince — kieron (@kierongray) April 2, 2020

