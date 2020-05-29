Newcastle fans hammer Danny Rose after loan update

Fresh news from the Telegraph this week has angered many Newcastle United fans as they took to Twitter to share their discontent.

It’s claimed that Spurs are willing to extend the loan spell of Danny Rose so he can complete the remainder of the campaign at the Magpies.

Would you keep Danny Rose at Newcastle?

Yes, 100% Vote No, get rid Vote

According to the report, the north Londoners are set to grant that extension in due course, and members of the St James’ Park faithful are far from pleased.

Or they could do us a favour and take him back — Jordan Butterfield (@GeordieJordan96) May 28, 2020

No thanks — Jon McNeill (@JonMcNeill7) May 28, 2020

Nooooo — Mason 🇸🇦 (@Mason_Ferrier14) May 28, 2020

Erm, no thanks. — John Thompson (@tommo238) May 28, 2020

The 29-year-old agreed to join United on loan during the January transfer window and that move was set to expire next month.

It will now be extended following the delay to the Premier League season.

Rose has gone on to feature six times under Steve Bruce but many hope that is the last they have seen of him, claiming that both Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett are better options – particularly if they have recovered from their respective injuries.

They can have him back, dummet is back now, and ritchie is here — Jack (@jchaytor16) May 28, 2020

If Dummet is fit, rather play him — TalkNUFC (@TalkNUFC1) May 28, 2020

Willems is better — Gary Young (@GaryYou40285335) May 28, 2020

The Magpies fanbase all have their differing reasons for not wanting the Englishman at the club, ranging from his attitude to his performances on the pitch.

It appears as if plenty of fans would rather he stay at Spurs going by their reaction on social media.

send the entitled worm back to the spurs reserves — flynn 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@nufcflynn) May 28, 2020

No need. Pack his bags. This spell was a disaster for him. Only wanted to come so leeds would sign him. Doubt they’ll pay his wages either — Rob Syms روبرت سيمز (@rob_syms) May 28, 2020

Overweight and not good enough, he’s had his day … he’d be better off heading to MLS — Graham Thompson (@Thoma69) May 28, 2020

I’d rather play Ritchie. Don’t like Rose on a personal level or professional level. Mouthy, unfit and unmotivated. — Mouth of the Tyne 🗣️📢 (@ToonMouthTyne) May 28, 2020

Newcastle are set to be taken over by a Saudi-backed consortium and it remains to be seen if they see Rose as part of their future plans.

Clearly, though, supporters hope that the veteran left-back won’t be featuring when they kickstart the resumption of the PL season against Sheffield United next month.

