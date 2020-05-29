 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans hammer Danny Rose after loan update

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 29/5/2020 | 07:00pm

Fresh news from the Telegraph this week has angered many Newcastle United fans as they took to Twitter to share their discontent.

It’s claimed that Spurs are willing to extend the loan spell of Danny Rose so he can complete the remainder of the campaign at the Magpies.

According to the report, the north Londoners are set to grant that extension in due course, and members of the St James’ Park faithful are far from pleased.

The 29-year-old agreed to join United on loan during the January transfer window and that move was set to expire next month.

It will now be extended following the delay to the Premier League season.

Rose has gone on to feature six times under Steve Bruce but many hope that is the last they have seen of him, claiming that both Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett are better options – particularly if they have recovered from their respective injuries.

The Magpies fanbase all have their differing reasons for not wanting the Englishman at the club, ranging from his attitude to his performances on the pitch.

It appears as if plenty of fans would rather he stay at Spurs going by their reaction on social media.

Newcastle are set to be taken over by a Saudi-backed consortium and it remains to be seen if they see Rose as part of their future plans.

Clearly, though, supporters hope that the veteran left-back won’t be featuring when they kickstart the resumption of the PL season against Sheffield United next month.

