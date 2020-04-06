Newcastle fans in full agreement as Luke Edwards slams clubs using furlough scheme

Loads of Newcastle fans have been reacting to a tweet from The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards, who slammed Premier League clubs placing their staff on furlough.

Liverpool became the third Premier League club to place a number of non-playing staff on the government’s job retention scheme this weekend, angering many in the process.

Newcastle were of course the first top-flight outfit to take this measure, something which is hardly surprising given who is in charge at St. James’ Park, and Tottenham were not far behind.

And although Liverpool have opted to top up their employees’ wages to 100 per cent, Edwards shared his disappointment with clubs taking advantage of the scheme.

Toon fans were in full agreement with the journalist, as one Magpies supporter said it is “disgusting” while another said clubs who use it should be banned from making transfers.

Check out some of the best Twitter reactions down below…

Totally agree Luke, #LFC #NUFC and #THFC have completely shot themselves in the foot with this. Hopefully the backlash doesn’t fade away over the coming weeks! — Callum Gough (@CallumGough94) April 5, 2020

What’s even more disgusting is that they’re able to do it.

Football is such a greedy, self-serving business.

Zero true sport. — Patricia (@Patrici41233130) April 5, 2020

Mike Ashley would certainly agree. — Pjoter (@pjoternufc) April 6, 2020

Disgusting is too light a word Luke but I’m struggling to find a more apt one 🤬🤬 — Keith Richardson (@KeithRichardso1) April 5, 2020

What you expect from Ashley ? we know it for ten years now — Ginkoh_NUFC (@Ginkohro) April 5, 2020

Ashley is just doing it because Boris called him out in Parliament about opening his shop so it’s just one of his petty things he does when people has a go at him !!!! — gary hakin (@garyhakin) April 6, 2020

Totally agree its shocking but… this is how rich people stay rich. By making tough sometimes immoral decisions and not giving handouts. — Pete Tear (@PeterTwin90) April 5, 2020

