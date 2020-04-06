 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans in full agreement as Luke Edwards slams clubs using furlough scheme

by Ben Goodwin share
1 minute read 6/4/2020 | 05:35pm

Loads of Newcastle fans have been reacting to a tweet from The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards, who slammed Premier League clubs placing their staff on furlough.

Liverpool became the third Premier League club to place a number of non-playing staff on the government’s job retention scheme this weekend, angering many in the process.

Newcastle were of course the first top-flight outfit to take this measure, something which is hardly surprising given who is in charge at St. James’ Park, and Tottenham were not far behind.

And although Liverpool have opted to top up their employees’ wages to 100 per cent, Edwards shared his disappointment with clubs taking advantage of the scheme.

Toon fans were in full agreement with the journalist, as one Magpies supporter said it is “disgusting” while another said clubs who use it should be banned from making transfers.

Check out some of the best Twitter reactions down below…

Some Toon fans are still fuming at something that happened in 2017…

