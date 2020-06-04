Newcastle fans loving report on Jack Colback and Jamie Sterry

Newcastle United have recently resumed full-contact training ahead of the Premier League’s return to action in a few weeks time.

Though two players haven’t been seen since the announcement, namely midfielder Jack Colback and right-back Jamie Sterry.

Are Newcastle right to bin off Colback & Sterry?

According to ChronicleLive, the duo are set to be released from the Magpies following the expiry of their contracts this summer with both players being told to not attend training.

And many supporters at St James’ Park are thrilled by the news…

Gerrin — The Peckham Pouncer (@_NE28) June 3, 2020

There are some positives then… — Shadders (@Shadders86) June 3, 2020

Finally got rid of Colback 🙏 — Alice (@Alicenufc9) June 3, 2020

Good — Sam (@SamRobsonn) June 3, 2020

Good. So much dead wood it’s unreal. Big wages also. Can’t wait for the clear out to begin when the takeover is announced… pic.twitter.com/geCyl4qfa4 — Disco Dave (@DiscoDaveToon) June 3, 2020

Colback being released about 5 years to late. — Alex (@MaxwellA98) June 3, 2020

Excellent — Newcastleno9 (@Seanmurrayno9) June 3, 2020

There was even one shout from a fan who claimed that this decision was the best one Steve Bruce has made at the club since his appointment last summer.

Best thing the bruceosaurus has done, binning his pal Ginger Jack tbh. In fact, only good thing from Bruce tbh. — Ian (@ian_riches) June 3, 2020

Others suggested that the exits of Colback and Sterry would free up some wages that could potentially go to Matty Longstaff, who has been linked with a move away from the Magpies.

It’s claimed that Serie A side Udinese have offered the 20-year-old a £30k-per-week contract after the midfielder flew to Italy before lockdown for negotiations over a summer switch.

While Newcastle are said to have increased their offer to £20k-a-week, as per the Telegraph, in order to tempt the academy product into staying.

Colback goes, free’s up sum wage bill for Matty. — Hepple (@reecehep12) June 3, 2020

There were also plenty of supporters who took a swipe at Sterry. The 24-year-old broke into the first-team back in 2016 but has gone on to feature just eight times in the black and white stripes.

In fact, he’s played more times for his former loan clubs, Crewe Alexandra and Coventry City than he has United.

i honestly thought jamie sterry would retire here with about 4 first team appearances — ross (@LockdownHater58) June 3, 2020

Thought we’d recruited Sterry as a fitness coach given the way he was going on Instagram — Matthew Harrison (@TudgeMH) June 3, 2020

Sterry must be about 42, he’s been loaned out more times than a library book 😂 — Lee Kinsey (@MrKins85) June 3, 2020

Evidently, plenty of the Magpies faithful won’t be too worried to see Colback and Sterry depart upon the expiry of their contracts, and if their takeover is given the all-clear, you can expect there to be many more that follow them out of the exit door as the new era begins at United.

AND in other news, Luke Edwards is “50/50” on Newcastle takeover going through…