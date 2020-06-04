 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans loving report on Jack Colback and Jamie Sterry

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 4/6/2020 | 06:45pm

Newcastle United have recently resumed full-contact training ahead of the Premier League’s return to action in a few weeks time.

Though two players haven’t been seen since the announcement, namely midfielder Jack Colback and right-back Jamie Sterry.

According to ChronicleLive, the duo are set to be released from the Magpies following the expiry of their contracts this summer with both players being told to not attend training.

And many supporters at St James’ Park are thrilled by the news…

There was even one shout from a fan who claimed that this decision was the best one Steve Bruce has made at the club since his appointment last summer.

Others suggested that the exits of Colback and Sterry would free up some wages that could potentially go to Matty Longstaff, who has been linked with a move away from the Magpies.

It’s claimed that Serie A side Udinese have offered the 20-year-old a £30k-per-week contract after the midfielder flew to Italy before lockdown for negotiations over a summer switch.

While Newcastle are said to have increased their offer to £20k-a-week, as per the Telegraph, in order to tempt the academy product into staying.

There were also plenty of supporters who took a swipe at Sterry. The 24-year-old broke into the first-team back in 2016 but has gone on to feature just eight times in the black and white stripes.

In fact, he’s played more times for his former loan clubs, Crewe Alexandra and Coventry City than he has United.

Evidently, plenty of the Magpies faithful won’t be too worried to see Colback and Sterry depart upon the expiry of their contracts, and if their takeover is given the all-clear, you can expect there to be many more that follow them out of the exit door as the new era begins at United.

AND in other news, Luke Edwards is “50/50” on Newcastle takeover going through

