Newcastle fans fume over Jim White’s takeover claim

Newcastle United supporters have been eagerly awaiting an official announcement on their prospective £300m takeover by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium for weeks now and fresh remarks from Jim White has left many reeling in the northeast.

Speaking on talkSPORT on Monday, White claimed that the Premier League were yet to even start the owners and directors test, which would contradict other reports from The Sun and the Guardian.

And as a result, it has sparked mass reaction from sections of the Magpies faithful on Twitter.

There have been other suggestions that the takeover could be announced this week, which would further go against White’s bold claim.

Should all parties involved receive the long-awaited ‘green light’ from the PL, then a new era will embark at St James’ Park – one that they’ve never seen before given their likely wealth of riches.

Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund will take an 80% share of the fund with the rest being divided up equally between PCP Partners’ Amanda Staveley, who is likely to be the face of the board, and the Reuben brothers.

This is how fans have been responding to White on social media…

His sources, don’t forget the “48-72 hours” from January pic.twitter.com/eAO5lqg9kX — Jack Bryan (@jackbryan18_) May 25, 2020

Why does he make himself look like a complete tool? He is bound to remember himself saying this 4 days ago, then this morning saying it hasn’t even been looked at? He needs sacked from @SkySports #nufc #NUFCTakeover — David (@GreenGeordie9) May 25, 2020

He took the Master’s interview of out of context, then he twisted the words even more Saudi side has said they’ve exchanged papers, as in more info was asked for, as in the tests have already started. How far along is anyones guess of course. — Matthew (@JB4t00n) May 25, 2020

It’s bait nothing more nothing less — Rob Watt (@RobWatt1992) May 25, 2020

He obviously has no idea at all — craig colledge (@colledge) May 25, 2020

Mike Ashley puppet obviously!! But be prepared if and it’s a big IF this takeover happens Jim White will be loving NUFC as he does with city or the other team in Manchester — Two lovers missing tranquility of solitude (@TwoSolitude) May 25, 2020

He obviously hasn’t watched the football played under Bruce. Bring on Poch! — Niallm (@n19llm) May 25, 2020

@JimWhite is a clown — Sam Walsh (@sam_w_182) May 25, 2020

Jim White is clueless IMO. Must be one of the worst presenters on radio. Only my opinion of course! — Mike Blythe (@blyth_mike) May 25, 2020

Jim White has never had any credibility. He blew up as a meme with his yellow tie. He thinks he is some big insider who everyone calls about everything, I guess that is how he got his Talkshow job. The only sources he has are ketchup and BBQ. — Angel🎅🎁🎄 (@AngelNUFC) May 25, 2020

I dont say this lightly but he genuinely has less credibility than Richard Keys. — ⚫⚪ ⚫⚪ (@NUFCDeenJam) May 25, 2020

Lol embarrassing he really is. To think these guys would sit Back for 7 weeks with no dialogue on progress! — Disco Dave (@DiscoDaveToon) May 25, 2020

He hasn’t a clue,Mr Transfer deadline day,no credibility whatsoever — John Paul Nagle (@Nagser82) May 25, 2020

