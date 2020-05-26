 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans fume over Jim White's takeover claim

by Lewis Blain
26/5/2020 | 12:52pm

Newcastle United supporters have been eagerly awaiting an official announcement on their prospective £300m takeover by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium for weeks now and fresh remarks from Jim White has left many reeling in the northeast.

Speaking on talkSPORT on Monday, White claimed that the Premier League were yet to even start the owners and directors test, which would contradict other reports from The Sun and the Guardian.

And as a result, it has sparked mass reaction from sections of the Magpies faithful on Twitter.

There have been other suggestions that the takeover could be announced this week, which would further go against White’s bold claim.

Should all parties involved receive the long-awaited ‘green light’ from the PL, then a new era will embark at St James’ Park – one that they’ve never seen before given their likely wealth of riches.

Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund will take an 80% share of the fund with the rest being divided up equally between PCP Partners’ Amanda Staveley, who is likely to be the face of the board, and the Reuben brothers.

This is how fans have been responding to White on social media…

