Newcastle fans react to Kalidou Koulibaly transfer report

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 27/4/2020 | 07:30pm

Newcastle United’s imminent takeover may only be just a few days from an official announcement, but it is still not written in the record books as officially confirmed and that hasn’t stopped the transfer rumour mill circulating around the north-east.

And fans have been reacting to the latest reports on Twitter this week.

According to the Foot Mercato, the Magpies are keen on making an audacious splash in the summer for a trio of players competing for some of Europe’s biggest clubs currently, one of which is Napoli colossus Kalidou Koulibaly.

It’s claimed that the 28-year-old could be available for €80m (£70m) with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis open to selling him at the end of the season.

Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium is set to take the reigns at St James’ Park in a takeover deal thought to be worth around £300m, so United could soon have very wealthy financial power in the transfer market.

Newcastle currently have an array of central defenders on their books including Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Fabian Schar, Federico Fernandez and Florian Lejeune, but you’d imagine the Napoli man would be a considerable upgrade given his previous links to Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Here’s what supporters have been saying…

