Newcastle fans react to Kalidou Koulibaly transfer report

Newcastle United’s imminent takeover may only be just a few days from an official announcement, but it is still not written in the record books as officially confirmed and that hasn’t stopped the transfer rumour mill circulating around the north-east.

And fans have been reacting to the latest reports on Twitter this week.

According to the Foot Mercato, the Magpies are keen on making an audacious splash in the summer for a trio of players competing for some of Europe’s biggest clubs currently, one of which is Napoli colossus Kalidou Koulibaly.

It’s claimed that the 28-year-old could be available for €80m (£70m) with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis open to selling him at the end of the season.

Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium is set to take the reigns at St James’ Park in a takeover deal thought to be worth around £300m, so United could soon have very wealthy financial power in the transfer market.

Newcastle currently have an array of central defenders on their books including Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Fabian Schar, Federico Fernandez and Florian Lejeune, but you’d imagine the Napoli man would be a considerable upgrade given his previous links to Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Here’s what supporters have been saying…

Oh my god yes please https://t.co/BFYGpQ5Ptu — ハス (@husonone) April 27, 2020

Whilst I accept he’s a good player, I kinda don’t wanna get any new CB’s. Schar Lejeune Fede and Lascelles are good enough for now. Fede only has a couple more years at the top but I would prefer to invest in a striker and a couple of midfielders personally — ⚫️Andy⚪️ (@Andy_Ebs4) April 27, 2020

Reading this then seeing it’s the Daily Star pic.twitter.com/YQgHSfyzoT — Sam Hutchinson 🏳️‍🌈 (@S_WHutchinson) April 27, 2020

With no owner 😂 who makes this stuff up — NUFC Bradders ⚫️⚪️⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Bradders4711) April 27, 2020

Its goals we need not a CB! — Rich Webber (@RichWebber85) April 27, 2020

Aye we’re desperate for a CB, only got about 12 🥴 — Newcastle United FC 🕘 (@nufcaIex) April 27, 2020

We are going to look so silly when the takeover falls through and we end up buying Ashley Barnes & Alfie Mawson — Justin 🐳 (@JustinTerrett) April 27, 2020

I’m not saying this is going to happen could imagine if we could pull something like this off? — Dean Dodds (@DeanDodds2) April 27, 2020

It’s in the Daily Star it must be true, a club still owned by Ashley has tabled a huge bid…… Give over man — Hebburn scotty (@hebburnscotty) April 27, 2020

Would love this to be true. But I will start believing about players when we get takeover confirmed — Mup Murphy (@MupMurphy1) April 27, 2020

I mean it’s just nonsense isnt it? — Pottsy (@PottsyLDN) April 27, 2020

There’s nothing much wrong with our CBs with a world class coach ( Poch , Allegri etc ) we’ll be solid . We need a proven goal scorer probably 2 to be honest . — Ian Solo (@IanSolo75) April 27, 2020

With Bruce in charge. — thereal andrew young (@temperamentalan) April 27, 2020

