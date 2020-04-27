 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans react to Martin Samuel's takeover update

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 27/4/2020 | 05:30pm

Newcastle United’s takeover by a Saudi-backed consortium is edging closer and closer by the day and Martin Samuel of the Daily Mail has fueled further encouragement over the weekend with his comments on the Sunday Supplement.

And it has left many fans at St James’ Park going nuts as a result.

He said: “I don’t see any official objection to [the takeover] whatsoever” before adding: “I began in a sceptical position, but I think this one is genuine. This one goes through. It works as a business proposition.”

Sky Sports believe the deal to take the reigns from Mike Ashley is nearing completion after PCP Capital Partners paid a £17m deposit and exchanged contracts last week.

The Magpies chief has often used Samuel as a mouthpiece to push information out and that is exactly why some supporters are seeing their hopes increase tenfold.

They have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts to the latest update after NUFC360 relayed the information.

Here’s what has been said…

