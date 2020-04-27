Newcastle fans react to Martin Samuel’s takeover update

Newcastle United’s takeover by a Saudi-backed consortium is edging closer and closer by the day and Martin Samuel of the Daily Mail has fueled further encouragement over the weekend with his comments on the Sunday Supplement.

And it has left many fans at St James’ Park going nuts as a result.

Will Newcastle become Man City 2.0?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

He said: “I don’t see any official objection to [the takeover] whatsoever” before adding: “I began in a sceptical position, but I think this one is genuine. This one goes through. It works as a business proposition.”

Sky Sports believe the deal to take the reigns from Mike Ashley is nearing completion after PCP Capital Partners paid a £17m deposit and exchanged contracts last week.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history True False

The Magpies chief has often used Samuel as a mouthpiece to push information out and that is exactly why some supporters are seeing their hopes increase tenfold.

They have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts to the latest update after NUFC360 relayed the information.

Here’s what has been said…

A tweet so naughty it should come with a parental guidance sticker 🤪 — Shane Kearley (@srkearley) April 26, 2020

One of the richest countries in the world wants to invest in the UK. The gov. would be mental to try and block it. — Oli Ashman (@OliAshman) April 26, 2020

I’ve had cans for the lastfew weeks. I need a day off man — Mr Kelly (@AndrewSuperDad) April 26, 2020

CANSSSSSSSS — 🇸🇦 Scott 🇸🇦 (@scxttnufc) April 26, 2020

It’s the PL! and eveyhthing that’s been highlighted by ppl opposed to this deal still doesn’t deter from the fact that this is the PL’s chance to cement the economic monopoly in European football. PIF would only buy abroad and heighten ESL chances. This could extend PL lifeline. — Chris Armin (@chris_armin) April 26, 2020

Quite a refreshing take & a good take on FFP and what it’ll mean not only for potential new owners, but the elite too (Liverpool, City, Man U etc). — Cal Nixon (@Nxn10) April 26, 2020

Anyone been tracking any potential flights from Riyadh to newcastle Tommorow??? There must be at least one!! — stewart stephenson (@stupotstevo) April 26, 2020

That must hurt for him to say 🤣 — Daniel (@DanielEliassen1) April 26, 2020

Never thought I’d hear Samuel’s say that, they should keep the human rights and politics out of this — Dan colledge (@ColledgeDan) April 26, 2020

That’s it then, as long as Samuel ,has said it we all better stock up you wouldn’t want to run out ! — Paul McCarthy (@PaulKieramax) April 26, 2020

If he is saying it. That’s all I need 👌 — David_nufc (@david_nufc95) April 26, 2020

With him being Ashley’s mouth piece it must be a given then — Paul (@Paul14boss) April 26, 2020

AND in other news, this ex-PL manager could be the perfect BRUCE REPLACEMENT…