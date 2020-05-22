 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans react as Andre Villas-Boas rejects switch

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 22/5/2020 | 02:02pm

Newcastle United’s takeover appears to be edging ever closer to completion as we head towards the end of May and reports have emerged over the future of the managerial position as a result.

The Magpies are set to be taken over by Amanda Staveley and a Saudi Arabia-backed consortium after it was given the green light, according to The Sun, and it appears as if they would like to bring in a man of their own.

As per L’Equipe, via Sport Witness, Marseille boss Andre Villas-Boas has turned down advances from the northeast outfit who were willing to offer him a ‘significantly higher salary’.

Would you have liked to see AVB at Newcastle?

Yes, 100%

Yes, 100%

No way

No way

Although his future at the Ligue 1 side is by no means certain after the departure of director of football Andoni Zubizarreta.

In recent weeks, Sky Sports reported that ex-Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is their ‘number one’ target whilst Zinedine Zidane has been linked with a shock switch from Real Madrid too.

Many at St James’ Park are thrilled by the news surrounding Villas-Boas as they clearly don’t see him as the man to take Steve Bruce’s place.

One supporter claimed the Portuguese boss was a worse option than the 59-year-old whilst others likened him to Steve McClaren, claiming he’s up there as ‘one of the worst’ in PL history.

Here’s how they have reacted to the news…

