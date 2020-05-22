Newcastle fans react as Andre Villas-Boas rejects switch

Newcastle United’s takeover appears to be edging ever closer to completion as we head towards the end of May and reports have emerged over the future of the managerial position as a result.

The Magpies are set to be taken over by Amanda Staveley and a Saudi Arabia-backed consortium after it was given the green light, according to The Sun, and it appears as if they would like to bring in a man of their own.

As per L’Equipe, via Sport Witness, Marseille boss Andre Villas-Boas has turned down advances from the northeast outfit who were willing to offer him a ‘significantly higher salary’.

Although his future at the Ligue 1 side is by no means certain after the departure of director of football Andoni Zubizarreta.

In recent weeks, Sky Sports reported that ex-Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is their ‘number one’ target whilst Zinedine Zidane has been linked with a shock switch from Real Madrid too.

Many at St James’ Park are thrilled by the news surrounding Villas-Boas as they clearly don’t see him as the man to take Steve Bruce’s place.

One supporter claimed the Portuguese boss was a worse option than the 59-year-old whilst others likened him to Steve McClaren, claiming he’s up there as ‘one of the worst’ in PL history.

Here’s how they have reacted to the news…

He’s done us a favour to be fair. — NINE (@ninenufc) May 21, 2020

Thank the lord — twence (@twence) May 21, 2020

Seen this about 8am this morning. I’m happy with this 🤣👍 — Mup Murphy (@MupMurphy1) May 21, 2020

Good because we don’t want him — JTNUFC (@JTNUFC20) May 21, 2020

Dunno why we would want him anyway🤷🏼‍♂️ — Lennon🇸🇦 (@lennonnufc) May 21, 2020

Many other options I’d rather have — Cameron🇸🇦 (@MajesticMiggy_) May 21, 2020

Dodged a bullet here lads — Callum Gough (@CallumGough94) May 21, 2020

He’d be the last on my list in all honesty — Scott Parsons (@FulwoodAmateurs) May 21, 2020

😂 beyond a joke this now like — Delboy E ⬛⬜⬛⬜ (@dedwards1892) May 21, 2020

Hes worse than Bruce — adam robert (@whatadaynufc) May 21, 2020

There is a god he was woeful in the premier league — ToonBarmy2 (@Barmy2Toon) May 21, 2020

One of the worst managers in premiership history. On a par with John carver and Steve McLaren in terms of incompetence. — richiem (@richiemaynes) May 21, 2020

