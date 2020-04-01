Newcastle fans react as Keith Downie provides update on recruitment staff

Lots of Newcastle fans have been reacting to an update from Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, who confirmed the club have opted to place all of the scouting and recruitment staff on furlough leave.

The Magpies became the first club to place staff on furlough leave this week, via The Guardian, meaning they can claim 80 per cent of their wages up to £2,500 per month from the government’s job retention scheme.

Now, Downie has added more news on the club’s behind the scenes business, revealing that the scouting department has temporarily been closed, including recruitment head Steve Nickson.

Newcastle United have temporarily closed their scouting department and put all recruitment staff, including Head Steve Nickson, on furlough leave – in responsive to #Covid19 outbreak #NUFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) April 1, 2020

Needless to say, fans were full of sarcasm in response to Downie’s tweet, with one member of the Toon Army joking that their recruitment team had been “closed for years”, such is the disillusionment around the club’s transfer business.

Others said that whoever recommended Joelinton should “stay away for good” while one supporter hoped it was simply an April Fools joke.

Either way, you can find some of the best Twitter reactions down below…

Can’t wait for next season already 🙄 — SP x (@Porter_87) April 1, 2020

Steve Nickson should have been furloughed in August. — ⚫️⚪️ρнιℓ⬛️⬜️ (@sparxx) April 1, 2020

What could they do if they stayed at work? Watch Marlon Harewood kick balls in bins over the garden fence? 😂😂😂 — Micky Egg (@EggMicky) April 1, 2020

We had a scouting department? — Dan Chambers (@danchambers49) April 1, 2020

Whoever recommended Joelinton out of that lot should do the right thing and stay away for good. — Colinv2401 (@Baberton33) April 1, 2020

Thought we closed our scouting network down about 10 years ago! Someone’s been stealing a living. — Kevin Busby (@kevin_busby) April 1, 2020

It’s been closed for years mate — Niall (@_chuckieairlaw_) April 1, 2020

Wish it was an April fool’s joke 🥺 — lucas (@Lucasw09103593) April 1, 2020

Translated as Steve Nixon has signed out of YouTube — Raj Bithal (@Biffarinho) April 1, 2020

