Newcastle fans react as Keith Downie provides update on recruitment staff

by Ben Goodwin share
1 minute read 1/4/2020 | 06:30pm

Lots of Newcastle fans have been reacting to an update from Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, who confirmed the club have opted to place all of the scouting and recruitment staff on furlough leave.

The Magpies became the first club to place staff on furlough leave this week, via The Guardian, meaning they can claim 80 per cent of their wages up to £2,500 per month from the government’s job retention scheme.

Now, Downie has added more news on the club’s behind the scenes business, revealing that the scouting department has temporarily been closed, including recruitment head Steve Nickson.

Needless to say, fans were full of sarcasm in response to Downie’s tweet, with one member of the Toon Army joking that their recruitment team had been “closed for years”, such is the disillusionment around the club’s transfer business.

Others said that whoever recommended Joelinton should “stay away for good” while one supporter hoped it was simply an April Fools joke.

Either way, you can find some of the best Twitter reactions down below…

Mark Douglas revealed some positive takeover news on Wednesday morning…

