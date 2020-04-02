Newcastle fans react as Lee Charnley takes control of recruitment

Newcastle fans have been left raging at some news regarding Lee Charnley, as the Magpies managing director will be put in “sole charge of transfer administration” during the furlough period, per The Chronicle.

If there’s one man who could compete with Mike Ashley for being the most hated person on Tyneside, it’s probably Charnley – sorry Jordan Pickford, close third.

With that in mind, it is perhaps no surprise to see a flood of sarcastic and angry responses after the latest update on the club’s transfer dealings, which will leave Charnley as head of the recruitment team.

The Chronicle’s report details how recruitment head Steve Nickson and European scouts Paul Baker and Mick Tait were all included when the club placed a majority of its staff on furlough earlier this week, leaving Charnley and head coach Steve Bruce with added responsibilities.

You can check out some of the best Twitter reactions down below, where one member of the Toon Army said Charnley wouldn’t know a good player if they “bit his ankle”, while another joked that it won’t make any difference as the recruitment is poor anyway…

Won’t make any difference,it’ll be as usual a lucky dip 👁👁 — williambrown (@willieb19460) April 1, 2020

He probably can’t even count to 25 to see if our quota is full — Duncan Mason (@Duncan_Mason) April 1, 2020

Carroll for a four year contract then? — Howard Smith (@jackslad2000) April 1, 2020

What could possibly go wrong. — Plutonian Shore (@shore_plutonian) April 1, 2020

Well that just totally screw’s us. He wouldn’t know a good footballer if one bit his ankle. — Tony Hutchinson (@HutchinsonTony) April 1, 2020

