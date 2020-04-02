 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans react as Lee Ryder reports "complication" in potential takeover

Newcastle fans react as Lee Ryder reports "complication" in potential takeover

by Ben Goodwin share
1 minute read 2/4/2020 | 07:10pm

Loads of Newcastle fans have been left furious after Lee Ryder revealed a complication in the possible takeover of the club.

The Toon Army are desperate for any scrap of concrete news on a possible Magpies takeover, with reports suggesting this deal is more advanced than any of those that have come before it.

The Telegraph reported earlier this week that the a potential £340m deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund is on the table and paperwork has been filed to the Premier League, while the well-respected Mark Douglas admitted he believes Mike Ashley will finally sell if “Saudi dosh” is involved.

However, Ryder has now revealed a possible snag in negotiations, saying in a Q&A for The Chronicle that Ashley is currently in Miami, USA.

Of course, plenty of fans are bemused by Ryder’s claim, asking why this is even a snag at all – the internet does exist after all, and Ashley surely knows how to use Skype.

