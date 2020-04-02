Newcastle fans react as Lee Ryder reports “complication” in potential takeover

Loads of Newcastle fans have been left furious after Lee Ryder revealed a complication in the possible takeover of the club.

The Toon Army are desperate for any scrap of concrete news on a possible Magpies takeover, with reports suggesting this deal is more advanced than any of those that have come before it.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

The Telegraph reported earlier this week that the a potential £340m deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund is on the table and paperwork has been filed to the Premier League, while the well-respected Mark Douglas admitted he believes Mike Ashley will finally sell if “Saudi dosh” is involved.

However, Ryder has now revealed a possible snag in negotiations, saying in a Q&A for The Chronicle that Ashley is currently in Miami, USA.

Of course, plenty of fans are bemused by Ryder’s claim, asking why this is even a snag at all – the internet does exist after all, and Ashley surely knows how to use Skype.

You can find some of the best Twitter reactions down below…

The 1st of the upcoming stories of how the ‘takeover’ has collapsed ! — Gennaro Savastano (@Gennaro39772592) April 1, 2020

I’d prefer not to hear another line in this takeover nonsense.Steve wraith showed how easy it is to start a story up the other week.Its all rubbish spun out by Ashley and Bishop. — MSW (@Toonattics) April 1, 2020

He could be in the same room as them and would be just as hard. — Murray White (@Muzza_90) April 2, 2020

It’s gonna fall through, simple! — Christopher Maddison (@MaddisonCD) April 1, 2020

It’s not happening… — Andy Hudson (@andyhudson77) April 1, 2020

Lee in the 21st century we have a thing called email I dunno if you’ve ever head of it? — Shaun Wales (@wales_shaun) April 1, 2020

Rubbish,not with so many instant social media platforms — Paul Hewitt (@PaulHew03845348) April 1, 2020

It’s not complicated, he’s not selling. Anyone who thinks otherwise is a mug. — Thom Newman (@TheThomEmpire) April 2, 2020

Newcastle fans, have you laughed at Charlie Methven in Sunderland ‘Til I Die yet?