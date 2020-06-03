Newcastle fans react to Daily Mail exclusive

An exclusive from the Daily Mail has sparked a reaction from Newcastle United fans this week.

It’s claimed that the Magpies’ final game of the season, which is against Premier League front-runners Liverpool, could be moved to a neutral venue over fears that supporters could gather to celebrate the end of Mike Ashley’s 13-year tenure.

The game is set to be held at St James’ Park where the northeast outfit could indeed be under new ownership by then, should they be given the green light from the PL.

Much of the United faithful have been awaiting for an official announcement since the start of April and it’s believed that their reactions on social media throughout the process has led to this cause for concern.

And now some have blasted such claims in response…

What nonsense — Sam (@Funguslover) June 2, 2020

Cans hashtag, what hahahaha — Brucey Bonus (@goneforaburton6) June 2, 2020

🤡 — Ben Hide (@benhide4) June 2, 2020

Premier league are trying the best they can to have us relegated so this problem goes away. — Chris Balmer (@balmer13791) June 3, 2020

Bring on the Candemic😂 — vic bates (@victorbates) June 3, 2020

This is comedy gold — Mark (@mja1980) June 2, 2020

Absolute nonsense 😂 — Josh (@NotSoLocalHero) June 2, 2020

Because of #cans that is completely ridiculous — Simba and Dipsy 🐾 (@Daniell07101064) June 2, 2020

Unbelievable, it’s a joke isn’t it?? Or do the police know it’s not getting announced until after final game, which I very doubt.🏴🤷‍♂️ — ⚫️⚪️WHITBY MAG ⚫️⚪️ (@WhitbyNUFC) June 2, 2020

Meanwhile, others have raised their worries over the takeover, speculating that the Premier League could be awaiting the end of the season before allowing the deal to go through.

A Saudi-backed consortium led by Amanda Staveley has already agreed to purchase the club from Ashley for a whopping £300m, all it needs is the seal of approval from the top-flight big wigs.

There have been numerous doubts rising over the deal in recent weeks, which hasn’t helped the fanbase whatsoever.

Are you saying the takeover is going to be announced on the last day of the season 🤔🤔🤔🤔 — paul (@toonislife) June 2, 2020

Optimistic that the takeover will be done by then lol 🤣 — Tom Hawkins (@THawks1980) June 2, 2020

Or protests if the takeover fails / still dragging on — Stephen Smith (@stephen382) June 2, 2020

Takeover might not even happen yet, good one👍 — Dan Adamson (@DanAdamson9) June 2, 2020

Does this mean the takeover won’t be completed till closer to the end of the season? — Michael Barlow (@micky_barlow) June 3, 2020

Takeover needs to happen first. — Its Bryson (@Eric_Bryson_89) June 2, 2020

All that the Magpies faithful want is a change in ownership, to suggest that they would rock up to St James’ Park in the middle of a pandemic is a little far-fetched at best.

