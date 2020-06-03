 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans react to Daily Mail exclusive

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 3/6/2020 | 07:35pm

An exclusive from the Daily Mail has sparked a reaction from Newcastle United fans this week.

It’s claimed that the Magpies’ final game of the season, which is against Premier League front-runners Liverpool, could be moved to a neutral venue over fears that supporters could gather to celebrate the end of Mike Ashley’s 13-year tenure.

The game is set to be held at St James’ Park where the northeast outfit could indeed be under new ownership by then, should they be given the green light from the PL.

Much of the United faithful have been awaiting for an official announcement since the start of April and it’s believed that their reactions on social media throughout the process has led to this cause for concern.

And now some have blasted such claims in response…

Meanwhile, others have raised their worries over the takeover, speculating that the Premier League could be awaiting the end of the season before allowing the deal to go through.

A Saudi-backed consortium led by Amanda Staveley has already agreed to purchase the club from Ashley for a whopping £300m, all it needs is the seal of approval from the top-flight big wigs.

There have been numerous doubts rising over the deal in recent weeks, which hasn’t helped the fanbase whatsoever.

All that the Magpies faithful want is a change in ownership, to suggest that they would rock up to St James’ Park in the middle of a pandemic is a little far-fetched at best.

