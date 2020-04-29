Newcastle fans drool over prospect of signing Donny van de Beek

Newcastle United fans have been dreaming about the potential at which the club could reach under their imminent new Saudi-backed ownership, and fresh transfer reports linking them to a highly-coveted superstar has left them frothing at the mouth.

According to Le 10 Sport, the Magpies are chasing Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek with the takeover opening up such a possibility. Everton and Real Madrid are also said to hold interest in the Dutchman.

And plenty at St James’ Park would love to see van de Beek arrive as one of the first signings of the new era.

The 23-year-old has been an integral part of Ajax’s fortunes this term, scoring ten times whilst also providing 11 assists in 37 appearances, which includes a strike against Chelsea in the Champions League, via Transfermarkt.

He was one member of last season’s impressive semi-final making squad, so that highlights the calibre of player that the northeast outfit are being linked to.

Mundo Deportivo claim van de Beek could be available for €50m (£44m) and also list Juventus and Manchester United as potential suitors.

This is how the Newcastle faithful have been reacting to the reports…

Players like that would be more exciting than the links to Cavani etc. van de Beek, Sarr, Willems, build a solid young foundation — Matthew (@JB4t00n) April 28, 2020

He’d be a great signing, top player — Scott 💎🇸🇦 (@ScottRowa) April 28, 2020

Love Donny – what a player. Didn’t get the praise that De Jong & De Light did during the CL. Unsung hero — Mark Lightley (@Marklights_23) April 28, 2020

He’s the type of guy we need.. 👍 However we can’t honestly be linked with anyone until we’ve completed the takeover — 🇸🇦 Joel Gledders 🇸🇦 (@TheToonArmy93) April 28, 2020

There’s our sought after box to box midfielder right there! — Craig Scott (@Scottie1605) April 28, 2020

That would be a class, Realistic signing imo — jonny (@jgray2706) April 28, 2020

I’ll happily take him — Jordan Butterfield (@GeordieJordan96) April 28, 2020

Baller — 🇸🇦Prince Bin Almiron 🇸🇦 (@AtomicAlmiron) April 28, 2020

Ridiculous… he’s better than De Jong in my opinion and he ended up at Barca. — Graeme Brash (@Brashmeister81) April 29, 2020

Now that would be a signing 🤞🏻👌🏻 — Adam Dobbo (@Dobbo3011) April 28, 2020

