 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Newcastle United News
Newcastle fans drool over prospect of signing Donny van de Beek

Newcastle fans drool over prospect of signing Donny van de Beek

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 29/4/2020 | 05:30pm

Newcastle United fans have been dreaming about the potential at which the club could reach under their imminent new Saudi-backed ownership, and fresh transfer reports linking them to a highly-coveted superstar has left them frothing at the mouth.

According to Le 10 Sport, the Magpies are chasing Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek with the takeover opening up such a possibility. Everton and Real Madrid are also said to hold interest in the Dutchman.

And plenty at St James’ Park would love to see van de Beek arrive as one of the first signings of the new era.

The single toughest football logo quiz of all time…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 20

Let's start off with an easy one, just to get that finger working...

The 23-year-old has been an integral part of Ajax’s fortunes this term, scoring ten times whilst also providing 11 assists in 37 appearances, which includes a strike against Chelsea in the Champions League, via Transfermarkt.

He was one member of last season’s impressive semi-final making squad, so that highlights the calibre of player that the northeast outfit are being linked to.

Can Newcastle win the Premier League under the new owners?

Yes!

Yes!

Give it a while...

Give it a while...

I doubt it

I doubt it

Mundo Deportivo claim van de Beek could be available for €50m (£44m) and also list Juventus and Manchester United as potential suitors.

This is how the Newcastle faithful have been reacting to the reports…

AND in other news, Newcastle fans react to Jamaal Lascelles revelation…

Article title: Newcastle fans drool over prospect of signing Donny van de Beek

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 