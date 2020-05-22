Newcastle fans react to Forbes’ takeover update

Newcastle United’s takeover appears to have been approved after Forbes Middle East published an article on Thursday claiming that the Premier League had given the green light to the £300m deal.

They claim that Saudi Arabia will own 80% of the Magpies and that they are ‘likely’ to spend on top talent to rival the likes of Manchester City.

PCP Capital Partners’ Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers will take up the remaining 20% between them with an equal share each.

It remains to be seen whether the report is indeed accurate or when official confirmation will hit the press.

Mike Ashley has been in charge of the northeast giants for 13 years now and fans are very eager to see the back of him after several seasons of mediocrity which included two relegations to the Championship.

And this is seen in their reaction to this latest report with many supporters drooling over the prospect that it is finally happening.

One member of the Magpies faithful described it as “scenes” whilst another ran with the running theme of “cans” that has been circulating social media ever since the news first broke.

Here’s more of what has been said…

SCENESSSSSS — Jack Chaytor (@jchaytor16) May 21, 2020

CANNNNNNNNNNNNNNS 🥳🥳🍻🍻🕺🕺⚫️⚪️ — Mup Murphy (@MupMurphy1) May 21, 2020

#cans well and truly out the fridge now! — #Cans Burgess (@YorkshireTom10) May 21, 2020

OMGGGGGG — Brain 🇸🇦 (@willr171) May 21, 2020

That’s big. — James griffiths (@Jamesgr03407364) May 21, 2020

I’m at the fridge door….do I open it and reach in? #cans — Andrew Lowson 🐼 (@lowson_andrew) May 21, 2020

CANSSSSS — Alex W (@WesterosMagpie) May 21, 2020

Shut up really…… Get the CANS opened Lads & Lasses ⚫⚪⚫⚪⚫⚪ — Daniel Heymans (@Daniel22393) May 21, 2020

Howay is this actually happening — joe biggins (@joebiggins10) May 21, 2020

It’s happening ⚫⚪ — Talal | طلال (@talal_3646) May 21, 2020

Get the cans ready 🍺👍🍾⚽️ — spanishjohn19 (@spanishjohn191) May 21, 2020

