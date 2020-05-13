Newcastle fans react as Gareth Bale linked with move

There have been many audacious transfer rumours associated alongside Newcastle United’s prospective takeover, but this latest report may be the icing on the cake for supporters.

As per Marca, Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale is a ‘top priority’ for the Magpies’ new owners and since stories have further emerged from the Daily Mail and FourFourTwo.

Gareth Bale for £53m plus wages - yes or no?

Yes please! Vote No thanks! Vote

It’s claimed that the northeast giants could offer the Welshman a route back to England for £53m by offering him a similar salary to the one he’s on at Madrid – approximately £350k-per-week after tax (Forbes via Goal).

Before this stunning transfer claim, Newcastle had been linked to the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Nabil Fekir and Philippe Coutinho, so it’s merely a sign of things to come once the takeover is officially confirmed, you’d have thought.

The 30-year-old has struggled for game time since the return of Zinedine Zidane as manager, leading to the aforementioned report claiming he’s been told to leave.

The single toughest football logo quiz of all time…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Let's start off with an easy one, just to get that finger working... Aston Villa West Ham Scunthorpe Burnley

This season, Bale has managed just 18 appearances, scoring three goals as well as providing two assists, via Transfermarkt.

But how do fans feel about potentially landing the former Spurs man? Here’s what has been said on social media…

That would be worse than when we signed Michael owen — JordxnT (@JxrdanT97) May 12, 2020

100% agree. He’s 30 now – injury prone and loves another sport. We’ve been here before and still swearing at Michael Owen. Loves himself too much. Give me an ASM over GB right now. I’d rather buy Grealish and young players rather than expensive has beens. — Limited Poet (@greenpoet100) May 12, 2020

Am the only one that doesn’t want Bale. Great for a session, if not always injured. He will be. I want us to build something and don’t think Bale would be that building block. I think he was/is a good player but not the right player for us at this time. — Peter Liddle (@PeterLiddle1) May 12, 2020

Wouldn’t want him — David Parry (@davepaz101) May 12, 2020

Strap in 😂😂😂😂 — John O (@JohnLOllier) May 13, 2020

I feel this could turn into another Michael Owen situation….. — Rob G ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ (@shearersbuddy) May 12, 2020

Bargain that like — ⚫🔥⚪ (@simplyMaximin) May 12, 2020

Would be SOME signing. — Toon Talking (@ToonTalking) May 12, 2020

I hope not — Anthony Owens (@shepowens) May 12, 2020

no thanks — Chris conway⚫️⚪️ (@cnwychris) May 12, 2020

scenes — ollie 🇸🇦✨ (@ollienufc) May 12, 2020

Nope, Andy Carroll 2.0. Don’t want another Michael Owen — Matthew Sajban (@Thenewmatthew) May 12, 2020

Bargain! — David Sneddon (@sneddo_david) May 12, 2020

AND in other news, Luke Edwards claim on Newcastle takeover delay…