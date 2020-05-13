 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans react as Gareth Bale linked with move

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 13/5/2020 | 07:09pm

There have been many audacious transfer rumours associated alongside Newcastle United’s prospective takeover, but this latest report may be the icing on the cake for supporters.

As per Marca, Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale is a ‘top priority’ for the Magpies’ new owners and since stories have further emerged from the Daily Mail and FourFourTwo.

Gareth Bale for £53m plus wages - yes or no?

Yes please!

No thanks!

It’s claimed that the northeast giants could offer the Welshman a route back to England for £53m by offering him a similar salary to the one he’s on at Madrid – approximately £350k-per-week after tax (Forbes via Goal).

Before this stunning transfer claim, Newcastle had been linked to the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Nabil Fekir and Philippe Coutinho, so it’s merely a sign of things to come once the takeover is officially confirmed, you’d have thought.

The 30-year-old has struggled for game time since the return of Zinedine Zidane as manager, leading to the aforementioned report claiming he’s been told to leave.

This season, Bale has managed just 18 appearances, scoring three goals as well as providing two assists, via Transfermarkt.

But how do fans feel about potentially landing the former Spurs man? Here’s what has been said on social media…

AND in other news, Luke Edwards claim on Newcastle takeover delay

