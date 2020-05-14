 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans react as Hatice Cengiz pens open letter

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 14/5/2020 | 07:07pm

Newcastle United fans have been faced with numerous obstacles this week as the prospective takeover rumbles on and on.

The Guardian claimed that fresh evidence had been submitted to the Premier League that raises question marks over the Saudi consortium taking charge of the club before other reports suggested that there was opposition from many top-flight teams.

With the latter being mere speculation at this stage, there hasn’t been much against the move, although one public objection has been ramped up this week.

Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of Jamal Khashoggi, has penned an open letter to the Magpies faithful which was relayed to Twitter by ChronicleLive’s Mark Douglas.

She pleads with supporters to send a ‘loud and clear’ message to the Premier League and further claimed that “It is not a lifeline for your club, but rather the worst possible outcome for all of us decent and caring people.”

Much of the fanbase at St James’ Park sympathise with her situation, but feel that the chance to rid United of Mike Ashley is too good – and the fact that it’s not really in their control.

