Newcastle fans react as Hatice Cengiz pens open letter

Newcastle United fans have been faced with numerous obstacles this week as the prospective takeover rumbles on and on.

The Guardian claimed that fresh evidence had been submitted to the Premier League that raises question marks over the Saudi consortium taking charge of the club before other reports suggested that there was opposition from many top-flight teams.

With the latter being mere speculation at this stage, there hasn’t been much against the move, although one public objection has been ramped up this week.

Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of Jamal Khashoggi, has penned an open letter to the Magpies faithful which was relayed to Twitter by ChronicleLive’s Mark Douglas.

Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of Jamal Khassogi, has written an open letter to #nufc fans about the proposed #nufctakeover. It's here: pic.twitter.com/KjLgRu2yVP — Mark Douglas (@MsiDouglas) May 13, 2020

She pleads with supporters to send a ‘loud and clear’ message to the Premier League and further claimed that “It is not a lifeline for your club, but rather the worst possible outcome for all of us decent and caring people.”

Much of the fanbase at St James’ Park sympathise with her situation, but feel that the chance to rid United of Mike Ashley is too good – and the fact that it’s not really in their control.

Here’s how they have been reacting…

This is getting ridiculous now. Really, really tedious. Either pass it or don’t. Most people are completely fed up of the whole situation now. — Mouth of the Tyne 🗣️📢 (@ToonMouthTyne) May 13, 2020

Mark I ain’t defending anything at all that happened but why is she writing open messages to our fan base and not sending letters to Twitter, Uber, Live Nation, the cruise company, Independant or any of the other places? I can’t help feeling she is being used by someone in this. — David Pick (@davidpick1987) May 13, 2020

I appreciate that what happened to her husband is horrific, but were just football fans. Supporting our team. — Jack ⚫⚪ (@jchaytor16) May 13, 2020

I’m sorry this lady is now becoming an attention seeker I’m sorry what happened to her husband but he supported Isis and killing people is wrong no matter who does it the US government kills people in prison every year nobody highlights this stop printing this crap — sarah emmerson🧜‍♀️ (@sarahemmerson5) May 13, 2020

This letter reads like someone well versed in football and the PL, it seems jarring to me. So I have to question if someone wrote it on her behalf. Maybe I sound like a c+nt but that is what I feel. I don’t question her right to protest she can do it daily and be valid. — Dell 💦 (@agbnufc) May 13, 2020

Ashley is way worse than any Saudi — Rupert (@rupertbe) May 13, 2020

Its an awful situation but sadly us as fans of any club cant stop/affect any situation or takeover. We are just minions in the big scale of things. — Scotty ⚫⚪NUFC⚫⚪ (@ScottyT9804) May 13, 2020

my response is:

didn’t ask — ross (@LockdownHater58) May 13, 2020

I find this very unfair. We have no power to reject or accept a deal so why put this on us? It is truly awful what happened to her husband but #NUFC fans have no control over any of this. I’m honestly done with people on this takeover. We just want our club back! — Jayde (@jegnufc91) May 13, 2020

this is just stupid, it’s phrased towards fans? it’s asking if it’s right for us to accept MBS’s ‘offer’? fans have nothing to do with this transaction; I can’t believe this has to be said — HBA (@pardewfan) May 13, 2020

Not interested. Return to sender. — Tampers (@Tampers86) May 13, 2020

Unfortunately and as brutal as it sounds, i care more about my club. I want my club back.

You don’t become a billionaire without some questionable dealings. — Gavin Nicholson (@silverbricks) May 13, 2020

