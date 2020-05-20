 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans react over Hirving Lozano transfer report

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 20/5/2020 | 01:09pm

Newcastle United’s prospective takeover by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium is yet to be official but that hasn’t stopped transfer rumours circling around the northeast sleeping giants.

They’ve been linked to the likes of Gareth Bale, Philippe Coutinho and Kalidou Koulibaly – and now one of the latter’s current teammates.

According to Arena Napoli, the Magpies have ‘started talks’ with Mexican winger Hirving Lozano over a €40m (£35.8m) move this summer, although nothing is concrete although that hasn’t stopped supporters from discussing the potential transfer.

Would you like to see Hirving Lozano at Newcastle?

Absolutely!

No thanks!

The 24-year-old has hardly been a prominent figure under Gennaro Gattuso this campaign, managing only 721 minutes in Serie A and a total of 28 appearances in all competitions, via Transfermarkt.

Lozano only joined Napoli from PSV in the summer where in his final season, he found the net 19 times as well as providing nine assists, per WhoScored.

He’s able to play anywhere along the front three and would certainly bolster Steve Bruce’s attacking armoury given that his only options out wide appear to be Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron.

Here’s how the Magpies faithful have been reacting to the latest report…

