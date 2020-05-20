Newcastle fans react over Hirving Lozano transfer report

Newcastle United’s prospective takeover by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium is yet to be official but that hasn’t stopped transfer rumours circling around the northeast sleeping giants.

They’ve been linked to the likes of Gareth Bale, Philippe Coutinho and Kalidou Koulibaly – and now one of the latter’s current teammates.

According to Arena Napoli, the Magpies have ‘started talks’ with Mexican winger Hirving Lozano over a €40m (£35.8m) move this summer, although nothing is concrete although that hasn’t stopped supporters from discussing the potential transfer.

The 24-year-old has hardly been a prominent figure under Gennaro Gattuso this campaign, managing only 721 minutes in Serie A and a total of 28 appearances in all competitions, via Transfermarkt.

Lozano only joined Napoli from PSV in the summer where in his final season, he found the net 19 times as well as providing nine assists, per WhoScored.

He’s able to play anywhere along the front three and would certainly bolster Steve Bruce’s attacking armoury given that his only options out wide appear to be Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron.

Here’s how the Magpies faithful have been reacting to the latest report…

Who has "started talks" with Napoli then? The bloke offloading the club, or the bloke who doesn't actually own it yet? Neither seems very believable — Scott🌹 (@scottwilson1984) May 19, 2020

More typical paper talk, but was class in the 2018 World Cup! — Callum Irving (@NUFCIrving1010) May 19, 2020

This makes no sense. How would we be doing this, when we’re still waiting for the Premier League to decide a yes or no answer and Mike Ashley still owner — Michael⚫️⚪️ (@MichaeINUFC) May 19, 2020

He is a world beater on my FM15 game — Active Arron (@ActiveArron) May 19, 2020

No they haven’t — OzzyMag (@OzzyMag) May 19, 2020

It would be classic Newcastle that we were meant to sign him in January but ended up with Lazaro instead — Matthew Osmond (@mosmond93) May 19, 2020

Should be trying to get jetro on a permanent not trying to get another rw when we’ve already got Saint — Charlie 🇸🇦 (@MassiveMatty) May 19, 2020

he the one thats flopped over there — ToonBarmy2 (@Barmy2Toon) May 19, 2020

Lovely player. — Kelvin Kang (@chaser_kang) May 19, 2020

Yeah swap for Joelington 😉 As can you really see FCB Spend money on players.. #freebies #notakeover — Chris D. (@ChrisDobey) May 19, 2020

Can’t see Mike Ashley wanting to spend another £40m on a forward. — StevenLynch (@StevenLynch) May 19, 2020

Nonsense — colin millican (@mrminijeep) May 19, 2020

Mertens, Koulibaly, Allan and Lozano. If we’re linked with any more Napoli players then Mandy may aswell pull out of the deal and just buy them instead. — Alan Daniel Cook (@cook9) May 19, 2020

Nope. Not with fat mike in charge. — Simba and Dipsy 🐾 (@Daniell07101064) May 19, 2020

