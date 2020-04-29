 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Newcastle United News
Newcastle fans react to Jorge Jesus being a potential Bruce replacement

Newcastle fans react to Jorge Jesus being a potential Bruce replacement

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 29/4/2020 | 07:40pm

Could there be a new manager as well as new ownership at Newcastle United this summer? That certainly appears to be the case if emerging reports are to be believed.

According to Goal, the Magpies are eyeing up Flamengo boss Jorge Jesus as a potential Steve Bruce replacement, and fans have been reacting to the news on social media this week.

Stuck in isolation? Our mega footy quiz will cure any boredom…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 30

Who is the only player to have played in the World Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup, Intertoto Cup, all four levels of English league football and non-league?

Mike Ashley is close to completing the sale of the club to a Saudi-backed consortium and the reported £300m deal has sparked rumours of high-profile transfer targets and potentially a change in the dugout, too.

It’s claimed that the 65-year-old, formerly in charge of Benfica, is an appealing option due to his long-standing reputation in Europe and recent success with the Brazilian outfit.

Would Jorge Jesus be a good appointment?

Yes!

Yes!

No!

No!

Jesus was linked to the club before they opted for Bruce also.

The report also suggests that ex-Spurs chief Mauricio Pochettino is high on their shortlist.

Here’s how some of the Magpies faithful have been reacting to the news…

AND in other news, Newcastle swoop for La Liga star can be reminiscent of Ben Arfa

Article title: Newcastle fans react to Jorge Jesus being a potential Bruce replacement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 