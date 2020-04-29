Newcastle fans react to Jorge Jesus being a potential Bruce replacement

Could there be a new manager as well as new ownership at Newcastle United this summer? That certainly appears to be the case if emerging reports are to be believed.

According to Goal, the Magpies are eyeing up Flamengo boss Jorge Jesus as a potential Steve Bruce replacement, and fans have been reacting to the news on social media this week.

Mike Ashley is close to completing the sale of the club to a Saudi-backed consortium and the reported £300m deal has sparked rumours of high-profile transfer targets and potentially a change in the dugout, too.

It’s claimed that the 65-year-old, formerly in charge of Benfica, is an appealing option due to his long-standing reputation in Europe and recent success with the Brazilian outfit.

Jesus was linked to the club before they opted for Bruce also.

The report also suggests that ex-Spurs chief Mauricio Pochettino is high on their shortlist.

Here’s how some of the Magpies faithful have been reacting to the news…

A complete unknown. No thanks. — Samuel 🇧🇪 (@sldouglas88) April 29, 2020

He not even same class as Rafa or allegri — Steve (@StaffsSteve) April 28, 2020

This guy knows how to build up a strong team, he did an amazing job with his last three teams 👍🏾 — Coyote (@Coyote9119) April 28, 2020

Washed up not good enough — TonysSellers (@SellersTonys) April 28, 2020

Very good manager, would be happy with Poch, Rafa or him. — 𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗼 (@jtnufc) April 28, 2020

Rather have poch — James Dodds (@DoddsJanes) April 28, 2020

Think I’d rather have Bruce. — Shaunyprawny (@Shaunyprawny1) April 28, 2020

Great manager. Benfica were magnificent under him — Prince Bin J-SwanMan ⚫⚪⚫⚪🇸🇦 (@JamieSwan1) April 28, 2020

Love this guy – so passionate – would fit perfectly to be fair ⚫️⚪️ — Ben Mancebo-Thomas (@BenMancebo) April 28, 2020

Good manager. Could certainly do a lot worse. — B r a d. (@BCook94) April 28, 2020

