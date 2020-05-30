Newcastle fans react to Lee Ryder takeover update

Newcastle United fans were handed a fresh takeover update from ChronicleLive reporter Lee Ryder on Friday but it hasn’t gone down very well.

The journalist claims that the Magpies’ prospective owners – namely the Saudi Arabian consortium made up of crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, PCP Partners’ Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers – are hoping that the path has been cleared for the Premier League to conclude it’s owners and directors test following the confirmation on a return to action.

Who should be in charge of Newcastle for the 2020/21 season?

Steve Bruce Vote Rafa Benitez Vote Mauricio Pochettino Vote Other... Vote

Some responded to this news rather sarcastically whilst others took a swipe at Ryder himself…

Well yeah, obviously… — Shane Saunders (@ShaneSaunders88) May 29, 2020

Lee give up mate — @yorkmag (@ddy2121) May 29, 2020

It’s over Lee. Give it up. The most ridiculous takeover story yet. — Gary Meggaz Megson (@TheHonestJohns) May 29, 2020

Well that’s a shock. I thought they’d not be bothered about a decision…..🙄 #NUFC — Simon Pugh (@toon1978) May 29, 2020

Supporters at St James’ Park have been eager for some sort of announcement for nearly two months now, so many are growing tired of the delays and hitches that keep being reported in the media.

However, some members of the Magpies faithful offered up more subtle responses to Ryder’s claim.

After 7 weeks you’d think the decision was ready to be made. — Mick.🇬🇧 A free UK. (@MicknDenise1978) May 29, 2020

Lets hope they get it approved soon Lee — Cullercoats1 (@Cullercoats11) May 29, 2020

Getting beyond silly now. — John (@John30240903) May 29, 2020

Good things come to those who wait i guess 🍻 — DAVEY WENDT (@DANGERUS_DAVEY) May 29, 2020

Aren’t we all. The waiting is getting difficult now — Lee Rutter (@LeeRutter5) May 29, 2020

On Friday afternoon, Premier League CEO Richard Masters was quizzed about the takeover by Sky Sports’ Bryan Swanson but he remained coy on the deal due to confidentiality.

Stuck in lockdown? Our mega footy quiz will cure any boredom…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 30 Who is the only player to have played in the World Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup, Intertoto Cup, all four levels of English league football and non-league? Robert Earnshaw Steve Finnan Gary Hooper Joe Hart

It seems like this whole process is set to rumble on into June as the PL continue with the owners and directors test amid fears the Saudi state are behind illegal streaming service beoutQ.

WHILE in other news, Keith Downie delivers Newcastle takeover claim following PL interview…