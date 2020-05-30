 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans react to Lee Ryder takeover update

by Lewis Blain
30/5/2020

Newcastle United fans were handed a fresh takeover update from ChronicleLive reporter Lee Ryder on Friday but it hasn’t gone down very well.

The journalist claims that the Magpies’ prospective owners – namely the Saudi Arabian consortium made up of crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, PCP Partners’ Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers – are hoping that the path has been cleared for the Premier League to conclude it’s owners and directors test following the confirmation on a return to action.

Some responded to this news rather sarcastically whilst others took a swipe at Ryder himself…

Supporters at St James’ Park have been eager for some sort of announcement for nearly two months now, so many are growing tired of the delays and hitches that keep being reported in the media.

However, some members of the Magpies faithful offered up more subtle responses to Ryder’s claim.

On Friday afternoon, Premier League CEO Richard Masters was quizzed about the takeover by Sky Sports’ Bryan Swanson but he remained coy on the deal due to confidentiality.

It seems like this whole process is set to rumble on into June as the PL continue with the owners and directors test amid fears the Saudi state are behind illegal streaming service beoutQ.

WHILE in other news, Keith Downie delivers Newcastle takeover claim following PL interview…

