Newcastle fans react to Luke Edwards’ update on Matty Longstaff

A fresh update into the situation surrounding Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff has caused a stir in the northeast this week.

Following reports that the 20-year-old had been offered a £30k-per-week deal to join Serie A outfit Udinese in the summer, the Telegraph’s Luke Edwards revealed that the Magpies had increased their offer to £20k-a-week in a bid to keep hold of their emerging starlet.

This latest piece of information has led to some supporters pondering whether their prospective Saudi owners have had a part to play, especially given the feeling that Mike Ashley already has one foot out the door.

One fan even praised Amanda Staveley, who is thought to be fronting the consortium and will become the face of the board post-takeover.

If true this isn’t Ashley. This is the Saudi’s — Curtis Gibson (@CurtisG11292837) June 3, 2020

This has to be from new owners directive, piecing together what George Caulkin said on Podcast too. — SouthernMagpie (@magpie_southern) June 3, 2020

This has to be a directive from the new owners judging by what George Caulkin said on yesterday’s podcast about new contracts this summer. Well done Staveley shes come to save the day👍 pic.twitter.com/LsFG5MRGtc — Rafa Facts (@FactsRafa) June 3, 2020

New owners doing this Luke? @LukeEdwardsTele — Lee ⚫️⚪️ (@leejsmith93) June 3, 2020

Several other members of the United faithful were quick to laud the club for acting swiftly to offer Longstaff fresh terms, claiming that they need to do all they can to keep hold of him.

One supporter went as far as suggesting that the 20-year-old was a “future club captain”.

The young midfielder has made just 12 senior appearances since his match-winning debut against Manchester United this season, via Transfermarkt.

Need to keep him🤞 — Jack (@jchaytor16) June 3, 2020

Future club captain imo. We have to keep him 🙏🏼 — Adam Dobbo (@Dobbo3011) June 3, 2020

£20,000 is about fair for now. — Lee (@leerobson23) June 3, 2020

His lack of regular game time, despite a breakthrough into the first-team, has led to some fans questioning why he deserves £20k-per-week, let alone Udinese’s lucrative offer.

Longstaff was blasted for having his head turned and was even described as “average”.

imo, if it’s more about the money , let him go — wayne sharples (@toonbarmy1969) June 3, 2020

Let him go — Paulo Roberto (@Paulors28) June 3, 2020

What is the big deal … He is average …his brother is average … Shelvey is average …the whole midfield is lacking the pace or stamina to play in premier league, does nobody actually watch the games anymore, midfield is outrun by likes of crystal palace and Brighton ! — Ahmed g (@Ahmedg40374688) June 3, 2020

He’s not worth it to be honest — Michael Carr (@michaeljcarr13) June 3, 2020

Let him go if this is true, it’s a shame we lose another young player due to having their head turned.

Shame for him, he probably dreamed of playing for us all his life, now he’s going to sign for average Italian side.

Fair enough, if it was a step up, but this isn’t a step up — 🗑DustbinGeordie🗑 (@MyDustyBin) June 3, 2020

There were also supporters eager to take fire at Ashley and managing director Lee Charnley for allowing the situation to get to this breaking point. Longstaff’s contract should have been sorted out a very long time ago as they all knew he would be free to leave this year.

“Pathetic” and “incredible” were just two words to describe the feelings amongst the United faithful.

This should of been sorted a long time ago and not got to this point — ian dobson (@idob79) June 3, 2020

Pathetic — Adam Tynemouth (@AdamTynemouth92) June 3, 2020

Incredible!! — Ben Heather 💙💛 (@benheather) June 3, 2020

Hmmm 520k less a year to play for an unambitious club under the stewardship of a muppet… tempting off that Charnley!!?? — Geordie Boy (@Geordieboynufc) June 3, 2020

Why Luke? Saviet is on £35k colback 10k more . He is hardly asking for earth. He should have played a lot more this year as well. Shows how incompetent charnley is the way this has been mishandled . — ben sandell (@sandell84) June 3, 2020

It remains to be seen if Longstaff’s future lies with his boyhood club, but what is certain is that whatever happens, it’s going to divide opinion at St James’ Park.

