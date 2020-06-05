 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans react to Luke Edwards' update on Matty Longstaff

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
4 minute read 5/6/2020 | 07:20am

A fresh update into the situation surrounding Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff has caused a stir in the northeast this week.

Following reports that the 20-year-old had been offered a £30k-per-week deal to join Serie A outfit Udinese in the summer, the Telegraph’s Luke Edwards revealed that the Magpies had increased their offer to £20k-a-week in a bid to keep hold of their emerging starlet.

This latest piece of information has led to some supporters pondering whether their prospective Saudi owners have had a part to play, especially given the feeling that Mike Ashley already has one foot out the door.

One fan even praised Amanda Staveley, who is thought to be fronting the consortium and will become the face of the board post-takeover.

Several other members of the United faithful were quick to laud the club for acting swiftly to offer Longstaff fresh terms, claiming that they need to do all they can to keep hold of him.

One supporter went as far as suggesting that the 20-year-old was a “future club captain”.

The young midfielder has made just 12 senior appearances since his match-winning debut against Manchester United this season, via Transfermarkt.

His lack of regular game time, despite a breakthrough into the first-team, has led to some fans questioning why he deserves £20k-per-week, let alone Udinese’s lucrative offer.

Longstaff was blasted for having his head turned and was even described as “average”.

There were also supporters eager to take fire at Ashley and managing director Lee Charnley for allowing the situation to get to this breaking point. Longstaff’s contract should have been sorted out a very long time ago as they all knew he would be free to leave this year.

“Pathetic” and “incredible” were just two words to describe the feelings amongst the United faithful.

It remains to be seen if Longstaff’s future lies with his boyhood club, but what is certain is that whatever happens, it’s going to divide opinion at St James’ Park.

