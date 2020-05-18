 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans react to Odsonne Edouard transfer report

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 18/5/2020 | 07:36pm

Newcastle United have been linked with many dubious rumours since reports of a takeover first emerged.

There’s been everyone from Gareth Bale to Philippe Coutinho to Kalidou Koulibaly. All mega-money stars. The same can be said for the managerial position with Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane mooted names.

But this week a little more realistic claim has emerged from Scotland.

According to the Scottish Mail (page 131, print edition 17th May 2020), Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard sees a move to the northeast giants as an ‘attractive step’ in his career.

And the Magpies faithful have been reacting to the claim on social media.

The 22-year-old had been in emphatic form for the recently-crowned Scottish Premiership champions this season after bagging 27 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions, via Transfermarkt, who also value him at £12.15m.

Chief football writer of The Herald Matthew Lindsay believes any sale would be in excess of £30m while Alan Stubbs claims it could be between £35m and £40m – if not more.

Would Edouard be an upgrade on Joelinton?

Yes, 100%

Yes, 100%

No way!

No way!

For now, though, it remains to be seen what sort of fee he would command or if the move even has legs as the Magpies’ takeover is still yet to be officially announced.

But anyway, here’s how fans have reacted to the news…

