Newcastle fans react to Odsonne Edouard transfer report

Newcastle United have been linked with many dubious rumours since reports of a takeover first emerged.

There’s been everyone from Gareth Bale to Philippe Coutinho to Kalidou Koulibaly. All mega-money stars. The same can be said for the managerial position with Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane mooted names.

But this week a little more realistic claim has emerged from Scotland.

Who the heck is that?! Can you name all 25 of these obscure Newcastle signings…

1 of 25 Can you name this obscure former Newcastle player? Louis Saha Jean-Alain Boumsong Didier Domi Franck Dumas

According to the Scottish Mail (page 131, print edition 17th May 2020), Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard sees a move to the northeast giants as an ‘attractive step’ in his career.

And the Magpies faithful have been reacting to the claim on social media.

The 22-year-old had been in emphatic form for the recently-crowned Scottish Premiership champions this season after bagging 27 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions, via Transfermarkt, who also value him at £12.15m.

Chief football writer of The Herald Matthew Lindsay believes any sale would be in excess of £30m while Alan Stubbs claims it could be between £35m and £40m – if not more.

Would Edouard be an upgrade on Joelinton?

Yes, 100% Vote No way! Vote

For now, though, it remains to be seen what sort of fee he would command or if the move even has legs as the Magpies’ takeover is still yet to be officially announced.

But anyway, here’s how fans have reacted to the news…

He'd be a brilliant signing — Jack Chaytor (@jchaytor16) May 18, 2020

Really enjoying seeing the Edouard links starting to grow. Takeover or not, he is someone we should be signing. https://t.co/EyZ4731Yqp — Howay the Stats (@howay_the) May 18, 2020

Hed be my first signing. 22, rather him than cavani. One might get you 20 goals next season rather than 10, but one has 10 years in him one has 1 or 2 — Tom Hadwin (@TomHadwin2) May 18, 2020

But equally, signing him now runs the risk of him becoming Joelinton 2.0. Huge step up in difficulty moving to the premier league, and very few younger strikers make an impact these days. A PL experienced CF must be signed for next season (Rondon, Wilson, Ings etc). — Tommy (@tomcowey) May 18, 2020

Big fan of this fella. — Barry Blakely (@BarryBlakely) May 18, 2020

Takeover or no takeover, should be all over Eddy whenever the window opens — Conor Bennett (@CBennett_12) May 18, 2020

Would be an excellent addition , no doubt. But completion of takeover first 🙏 — @Bristol_NUFC (@Bristol_NUFC) May 18, 2020

Shock — Kevin O’shaughnessy (@kev_nessy) May 18, 2020

come onn — leo🇸🇦 (@leohennessey) May 18, 2020

Him and Dembele up front please — Robert Brown (@rbrown172) May 18, 2020

Yes please — Simon (@LittleHenryD) May 18, 2020

Cracking player,watch him a lot being from Scotland but supporting Rangers.Good young player with potential to be world class — Kenny Livie (@Kenny67882449) May 18, 2020

AND in other news, Paul Smith makes PL claim amid Newcastle takeover