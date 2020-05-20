 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Newcastle United News
Newcastle fans react as Paul Dummett tweets

Newcastle fans react as Paul Dummett tweets

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 20/5/2020 | 09:22am

Newcastle United’s players have returned to training this week ahead of a possible resumption to the Premier League season and Magpies defender Paul Dummett couldn’t contain his excitement as he tweeted following the announcement.

It has sparked mass reaction from sections of the St James’ Park faithful but many clearly had the club’s prospective takeover on their mind.

The 28-year-old has been a long-serving member of Steve Bruce’s squad having some through the academy system. He has gone on to feature 185 times in the black and white stripes since making his senior bow against Manchester City in 2013.

The new Magpies era: keep or sell Paul Dummett?

Keep him!

Keep him!

Get rid!

Get rid!

Dummett is able to play at both left-back and centre-back, though it is the latter position he has filled in at the most this campaign, playing 13 of his 16 matches in the Premier League there, via Transfermarkt. Although, he has missed a fair share of matches after being ruled out for the season through injury.

The former Wales international is valued at £4.95m and still has two years to run on his current contract.

Here’s how fans reacted to his tweet…

Who the heck is that?! Can you name all 25 of these obscure Newcastle signings…

1 of 25

Can you name this obscure former Newcastle player?

AND in other news, Five players Newcastle United must try to sign this summer

Article title: Newcastle fans react as Paul Dummett tweets

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 