Newcastle fans react as Paul Dummett tweets

Newcastle United’s players have returned to training this week ahead of a possible resumption to the Premier League season and Magpies defender Paul Dummett couldn’t contain his excitement as he tweeted following the announcement.

Looking forward to being back tomorrow ⚽️ @NUFC pic.twitter.com/v6ojpqigg2 — Paul Dummett (@PaulDummett) May 18, 2020

It has sparked mass reaction from sections of the St James’ Park faithful but many clearly had the club’s prospective takeover on their mind.

The 28-year-old has been a long-serving member of Steve Bruce’s squad having some through the academy system. He has gone on to feature 185 times in the black and white stripes since making his senior bow against Manchester City in 2013.

The new Magpies era: keep or sell Paul Dummett?

Keep him! Vote Get rid! Vote

Dummett is able to play at both left-back and centre-back, though it is the latter position he has filled in at the most this campaign, playing 13 of his 16 matches in the Premier League there, via Transfermarkt. Although, he has missed a fair share of matches after being ruled out for the season through injury.

The former Wales international is valued at £4.95m and still has two years to run on his current contract.

Here’s how fans reacted to his tweet…

Enjoy it while it lasts.. first out the door with new owners — FourFourFucnTwo (@FOURFOURFUCNTWO) May 18, 2020

I never thought I’d say this but when you get back you need to defend like Claudio Cacapa vs Portsmouth. In other words, keep well away from those forwards! — Andy H (@Andy83H) May 18, 2020

I thought the kids weren’t allowed back at school yet. Has teacher Bruce broke the embargo. 🤣🤣🤣 Good luck Paul, get us to 40 points and safety. — Paul Palpatine (@Magman55) May 18, 2020

announce money — leon (@LeonMiIner) May 18, 2020

New owners soon — kevsayers (@Kevin64334600) May 18, 2020

asking for a friend.. but… erm, what’s the deal with the takeover? don’t worry, I won’t tell anyone… honest…. — Matthew Wray (@StellerMatt) May 18, 2020

A 100% but never a Prem League player. — Star Strike Soccer (@graemedoyle3) May 18, 2020

One of our own ♥️ — Andy Mason (@andymason86) May 18, 2020

The 🐐😍 — Gbaz 🇸🇦 (@gbaznufc) May 18, 2020

Love that dummet mate ⚫️⚪️❤️ — GeordieDownSouth (@SouthGeordie) May 18, 2020

Announce take over mate come on what’s worst that will happen — 🇸🇦Kieran NufcMad🇸🇦 (@Bryant15594) May 18, 2020

Saudis incoming? — Bander Mogren (@Mandys_eleven) May 18, 2020

