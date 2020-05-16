Newcastle fans react to Pete Graves’ takeover tweet

Newcastle United fans have had a very long week of mixed messages surrounding their prospective takeover and now they have been left reacting to a tweet from Sky Sports’ Pete Graves, who summed up the situation pretty well.

This is a good tweet @GallowgateShots and #nufc fans need to consider that only about 2 of those bits of paper are about the Newcastle takeover. There's plenty going on. X ⬇️ https://t.co/fVHN5oIBbZ — Pete Graves (@PeteGravesTV) May 14, 2020

It began with reports from the Guardian suggesting that new evidence had raised question marks over the validity of the Saudi-backed consortium due to the piracy issue in the Middle East state.

Then The Sun claimed that as many as ten Premier League teams could group together to try and block the deal from happening after ‘growing unrest’.

But in more positive news as the week moved on past the halfway point, further reports from ChronicleLive stated that no red flags had been raised.

In reality, no one really knows what is happening considering the takeover is firmly in the hands of the Premier League, which is why Graves responded to a tweet suggesting that the top-flight board had a lot on their plate at the minute, given the circumstances.

Is Newcastle's takeover going to fall through?

I think so now... Vote No! Have patience Vote

Much of the Magpies faithful have now been responding to the Sky Sports reporter on Twitter.

Here’s what has been said…

I still find it very hard to believe that a multi billion pound organisation can’t get 2 things done at once mind even under these circumstances — colin oliver (@100Magpie) May 14, 2020

They are delaying,looking for an excuse to block it — zapaz (@zapaz66) May 14, 2020

Presumably the PL is not a gang of four dusty blokes controlling every decision. Surely theres different teams working on each issue? — DG (@DavidJG80) May 14, 2020

Seriously though Pete at what point does our situation become some sort of a priority? They can’t expect those involved to wait forever given the sums of money on the table? — Adam M (@adzy_90) May 14, 2020

Tell them to hurry up Pete. — Saudi Boot Boy 🇸🇦 CANS (@master80915498) May 14, 2020

The longer this goes on the less chance it has of happening imo. Had 4 weeks to tie this up, knowing that “project restart” would be pending around June and we are still no clearer on proceedings. Is there anything more frustrating than being a Newcastle fan! — Tom Paine ™ (@TPaine04) May 14, 2020

Right Gents, we are now into week 6 of a 2-4 week test. Surely the Premier League are dragging their heels. Completely unacceptable. This and the public controversy wouldn’t happen to anyone else.

Common sense and patience is key 👌 — GreatDaneMish #6 (@TheShieldsOne) May 14, 2020

Any other team there wouldn’t be any complaints going in it would of been signed off — davy (@djavy38) May 14, 2020

Of course it will get approved 300 million pound deals dont get signed off quickly, it would be nice however if someone from one of the parties made a comment, the fans dont deserve this silence — Nick (@Nick747757) May 14, 2020

