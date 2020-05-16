 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans react to Pete Graves' takeover tweet

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 16/5/2020 | 09:05am

Newcastle United fans have had a very long week of mixed messages surrounding their prospective takeover and now they have been left reacting to a tweet from Sky Sports’ Pete Graves, who summed up the situation pretty well.

It began with reports from the Guardian suggesting that new evidence had raised question marks over the validity of the Saudi-backed consortium due to the piracy issue in the Middle East state.

Then The Sun claimed that as many as ten Premier League teams could group together to try and block the deal from happening after ‘growing unrest’.

But in more positive news as the week moved on past the halfway point, further reports from ChronicleLive stated that no red flags had been raised.

In reality, no one really knows what is happening considering the takeover is firmly in the hands of the Premier League, which is why Graves responded to a tweet suggesting that the top-flight board had a lot on their plate at the minute, given the circumstances.

Much of the Magpies faithful have now been responding to the Sky Sports reporter on Twitter.

Here’s what has been said…

