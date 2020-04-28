Newcastle fans react to Philippe Coutinho links

Newcastle United’s takeover appears to be edging ever closer and the financial clout that the northeast outfit will possess has already been seen with them being linked to many a European star.

The latest of which is former Liverpool hotshot Philippe Coutinho, who has struggled to gain a regular opportunity at Barcelona, so much so that he’s currently on loan at Bayern Munich.

According to Sport.es, the Magpies want to make the Brazilian playmaker their first signing under the new regime with the La Liga outfit willing to listen to offers whilst the Bundesliga giants are unlikely to make the move permanent this summer.

The 27-year-old is valued at £50.4m by Transfermarkt, which is a whopping decrease since leaving Anfield for a total of around £142m in January 2018.

Many supporters at St James’ Park have been reacting to the news on social media after Goal journalist Ronan Murphy relayed the information.

Here’s what has been said…

Never thought I’d see the day my club Newcastle would be trying for coutinho 😅 and the fact there’s a slight possibility — Josh Spence (@JoshSpency24) April 28, 2020

Surely there’s no chance hed come to us Ronan 🤣 — Matthaus (@GeordieDubravka) April 28, 2020

This guy was very reliable during the Joelinton transfer. Hopefully he is again🤞 — jonny (@jgray2706) April 28, 2020

We can do better — Simon (@supernova_1984) April 28, 2020

Lol wow, ok lol — Will Watson (@BatmansMilkman) April 28, 2020

Madness. Already being used to drive up prices and wages lol — Winnaldinho (@Winaldinho) April 28, 2020

I think Coutinho, james Rodriguez, Dries Mertens and Edison Cavani would get us comfortably in the top half, although I’m probably dreaming — T J Higgins (@TheMokPope) April 28, 2020

Would be a good signing to be fair. You add Clyne, Lallana on free transfers and Shaqiri for £15M and have a Top 10 guaranteed — RobJo (@katealex4700) April 28, 2020

Announce Messi #NUFCTakeover — Saudi Boot Boy 🇸🇦 (@master80915498) April 28, 2020

Utter nonsense — Keith (@rajkotkeith) April 28, 2020

This would be nice. — chris (@cbil1984) April 28, 2020

