Newcastle fans react to ‘green light’ takeover news

Newcastle United fans have been going nuts over the latest news surrounding the prospective takeover of the northeast club this week.

The Express reported on Wednesday evening that it is thought the Premier League have given the green light over the Magpies’ Saudi takeover and an official announcement could be made in the coming days.

This was relayed to Twitter by popular fan account @NUFC360 and supporters have been going wild in response.

A deal worth approximately £300m has been agreed between current owner Mike Ashley and Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners, who are backed by the Saudi public investment fund and the Reuben brothers, for over a month now.

The decision has been in the hands of the top-flight decision-makers for several weeks with the report claiming that they have finished their owners and directors test and found no wrong-doing over the takeover.

Here’s how the St James’ Park faithful have been reacting to the news…

Beautiful ⚫⚪🇸🇦✍ — Jack Chaytor (@jchaytor16) May 20, 2020

You love to see it 👀 https://t.co/HpNl7Fma2z — Joe Robinson (@MrJoeRobinson) May 20, 2020

Ah nah this thing is OFF — Dean Sproul (@DeanSproul) May 20, 2020

@teak1010 I think the final hurdle is complete. We’re on now! — Tom Battersby (@tbatts12) May 21, 2020

SIOUUUUUUUUUUU — Shay (On loan at Leverkusen) (@Saintbazza10) May 20, 2020

Still very sceptical even tho lots of people saying similar things — lewis cant (@cant_lewis) May 20, 2020

Ommmmmgggggg — HWTL ⚫⚪ (@NUFCChazo) May 20, 2020

It’s coming boys — Jack Bryan (@jackbryan18_) May 20, 2020

An announcement tomorrow please. It would be the best birthday present ever. — Richard Chipchase (@rchip25) May 20, 2020

Am I the only one who gets more nervous the closer it gets — (@MykelTee) May 20, 2020

This has been such a drag. I’m not even excited anymore. — Murtuza (@Murtuza1812) May 20, 2020

This just got interesting — Kieron Gilbey (@gilbey_kieron) May 20, 2020

