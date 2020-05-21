 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Newcastle United News
Newcastle fans react to 'green light' takeover news

Newcastle fans react to ‘green light’ takeover news

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 21/5/2020 | 12:50pm

Newcastle United fans have been going nuts over the latest news surrounding the prospective takeover of the northeast club this week.

The Express reported on Wednesday evening that it is thought the Premier League have given the green light over the Magpies’ Saudi takeover and an official announcement could be made in the coming days.

Are you encouraged by this latest takeover update?

Yes, time for cans!

Yes, time for cans!

No, not just yet!

No, not just yet!

This was relayed to Twitter by popular fan account @NUFC360 and supporters have been going wild in response.

A deal worth approximately £300m has been agreed between current owner Mike Ashley and Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners, who are backed by the Saudi public investment fund and the Reuben brothers, for over a month now.

Hilariously obscure Premier League players – Can you name them all?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 22

Can you name the player?

The decision has been in the hands of the top-flight decision-makers for several weeks with the report claiming that they have finished their owners and directors test and found no wrong-doing over the takeover.

Here’s how the St James’ Park faithful have been reacting to the news…

AND in other Magpies news, Mark Douglas provides update into Newcastle takeover

Article title: Newcastle fans react to ‘green light’ takeover news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 