Newcastle fans react as Saudi set to bid for PL rights post-takeover

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 28/5/2020 | 07:01pm

A fresh claim from the Mirror has left plenty of Newcastle United fans in discussion this week.

It’s suggested that the Saudi Arabia plans to bid for the Premier League’s TV rights following a successful takeover of the northeast outfit.

Which should help neutralise concerns over illegal streaming service beoutQ.

Here’s how fans have generally been reacting to the emerging news…

The decision to give the green light to the takeover has been in the hands of the Premier League for nearly two months now and could yet rumble on into a third given the complexity of the situation.

This fresh update has spurred fans on in their belief that fellow Middle Eastern state Qatar have been at play somewhat. They currently hold the rights for beIN Sport, who employ Richard Keys as an anchor.

Many have taken the opportunity to celebrate the potential of the former Sky Sports man being out of work whilst others believe it is the reason behind Qatar’s alleged involvement.

There are a lot of things that need to fall into place for this to happen, so it remains to be seen just how accurate it is. However, purchasing the rights to broadcast Premier League football would certainly help the beoutQ problem vanish rather quickly.

