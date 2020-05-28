Newcastle fans react as Saudi set to bid for PL rights post-takeover

A fresh claim from the Mirror has left plenty of Newcastle United fans in discussion this week.

It’s suggested that the Saudi Arabia plans to bid for the Premier League’s TV rights following a successful takeover of the northeast outfit.

Which should help neutralise concerns over illegal streaming service beoutQ.

Here’s how fans have generally been reacting to the emerging news…

I've thought for a while that the FA, in the current economic climate, will want Saudi Arabia and Qatar bidding against each other for the overseas rights. They would be foolish to annoy the Saudis at this point. Not sure when the deal is up though? — Graham Megennis 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 (@GrahamMegennis) May 27, 2020

😅 Every week is Groundhog week. Literally. It’s as repetitive as the pre-match music at SJP — Ginger Pirlo (@TheGingerPirlo_) May 27, 2020

This is exactly why (if there is a sale, sorry still skeptical) it will happen, the FA cant afford to say no to these guys! — Magpie-Gaming (@magpie9901) May 27, 2020

Jesus what a novel this become. It’s never ends. — thiago (@thgoteixeira) May 27, 2020

Oh look! Another delay — Mitch⚫⚪⚫⚪ (@AmazingAllan50) May 28, 2020

Wow. They really are operating at a whole new level. Baffling. This wild ride has just flipped the nitro switch. — BuffaloCrisps (@Buffalocrisps) May 27, 2020

The decision to give the green light to the takeover has been in the hands of the Premier League for nearly two months now and could yet rumble on into a third given the complexity of the situation.

This fresh update has spurred fans on in their belief that fellow Middle Eastern state Qatar have been at play somewhat. They currently hold the rights for beIN Sport, who employ Richard Keys as an anchor.

Many have taken the opportunity to celebrate the potential of the former Sky Sports man being out of work whilst others believe it is the reason behind Qatar’s alleged involvement.

I said it yesterday that I almost put money on it that keys is behind all this stuff mate. Ever since he said about he wish they were buying anyone else apart from newcastle papers have had a great time reporting etc & letters it’s all him in my opinion — 🇮🇪Mark Roche🇮🇪 (@MarkRoc87454440) May 27, 2020

Saudi’s putting Keys out of a job yasssspic.twitter.com/ieoK6Z2TJF — Dell 💦 (@agbnufc) May 27, 2020

Richard Keys: P45 on the way pal!😂 pic.twitter.com/8yIxl1sdB1 — Kate Stewart 🇬🇧🌹🇸🇦 (@KateStewart22) May 27, 2020

Goodbye Richard Keys — Aaron (@SenseNufc) May 27, 2020

this is why Qatar are crying 😢 — العقعق (@The_Magpies_) May 27, 2020

There are a lot of things that need to fall into place for this to happen, so it remains to be seen just how accurate it is. However, purchasing the rights to broadcast Premier League football would certainly help the beoutQ problem vanish rather quickly.

AND in other news, Paul Smith provides update into Newcastle takeover…