Newcastle fans react to fresh twist in the takeover

by Lewis Blain
2 minute read 22/5/2020 | 09:10am

Newcastle United fans are probably sick of hearing the same old things – will it happen? won’t it happen? The latest news is that the takeover is expected to go into next week at the very least.

The Times claim that the Premier League are continuing to work through a 350-page submission from the Magpies’ prospective owners and that rival teams have expressed their concerns.

Are you worried that the consortium may pull out of the takeover?

Yes!

Yes!

No!

No!

It means this will all rumble on into a sixth week, leaving the St James’ Park faithful waiting even longer.

Reports had first emerged over a month ago suggesting that Mike Ashley was finally going to sell the northeast outfit with PCP Captial Partners’ Amanda Staveley leading a Saudi-backed consortium with the two parties agreeing to a £300m sale.

This fresh information has been relayed to supporters on Twitter by @NUFC360 and has caused quite the reaction.

The twist comes just days after claims that the Premier League had given the green light on the deal, so it very much still remains up in the air.

Here’s what has been said…

