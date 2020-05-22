Newcastle fans react to fresh twist in the takeover

Newcastle United fans are probably sick of hearing the same old things – will it happen? won’t it happen? The latest news is that the takeover is expected to go into next week at the very least.

The Times claim that the Premier League are continuing to work through a 350-page submission from the Magpies’ prospective owners and that rival teams have expressed their concerns.

It means this will all rumble on into a sixth week, leaving the St James’ Park faithful waiting even longer.

Reports had first emerged over a month ago suggesting that Mike Ashley was finally going to sell the northeast outfit with PCP Captial Partners’ Amanda Staveley leading a Saudi-backed consortium with the two parties agreeing to a £300m sale.

This fresh information has been relayed to supporters on Twitter by @NUFC360 and has caused quite the reaction.

The twist comes just days after claims that the Premier League had given the green light on the deal, so it very much still remains up in the air.

Here’s what has been said…

Goes from all positive news this morning to this, the takeover is a complete joke!! — Liam Blackburn (@lblackburn_18) May 21, 2020

Hahahaha it’s now just getting ridiculous https://t.co/We8mKQoCQC — Jamie Lee-Smith (@Jamie9LeeSmith) May 21, 2020

Pathetic 😂 unbelievably bitter. We’re taking the Prem, CL and everything else. Watch the roads lads 😎 https://t.co/xG14s3KfUT — Jack Beaumont (@jackbeaumontX) May 21, 2020

Absolute nonsense. Literally the same thing thats been written 12 times. — Rob Gilbert-Ovens (@Thegeordiefaith) May 21, 2020

The deal can’t just not go through because the other teams are jealous or scared of what we’re capable of — UTM (@UTM39032258) May 21, 2020

Different week same news. Some very scared and jealous clubs and people about. — hardy (@hardy27) May 21, 2020

Any other club deal would of been signed off by now — davy (@djavy38) May 21, 2020

So much for it happening today, this is getting ridiculous now the length of time this is taking! — Neil Straker (@neil_straker) May 21, 2020

I think its just best to post nowt about the takeover until its completed. Fans are getting hyped then brought back down — ⚫Namelessghoul1892⚪ (@Nameles96863577) May 21, 2020

Press up to their usual tricks — Mark ferrell (@Markfer57598886) May 21, 2020

I can’t take much more of this I’m sorry but this should have been signed and done by now. All those with hidden agenda ie beoutq and the qataris. More obstacles. Again yer day it was gonna be done by this week and now another week same after same get it done — jack mitcham (@jack_mitcham) May 21, 2020

