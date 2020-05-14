Newcastle fans react as Sky Sports’ Keith Downie comments on takeover

Newcastle United fans are not only growing impatient with the time it’s taking for their prospective takeover to become a reality, but also with the mixed messages that implicate it from even happening.

However, Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has tried to alleviate things somewhat with an encouraging claim this week…

Someone who is v.familiar with football club takeovers said to me today: “There’s always a period where takeovers go very quiet and then bang – it happens. The current NUFC situation is not unusual, other than the fact much of it has been played out in the media.” #NUFCTakeover — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) May 12, 2020

He suggests that the takeover could happen at any time, whether that be today, tomorrow or another month and that the circumstances surrounding it all aren’t unusual, and this has sparked a reaction from some of the Magpies faithful.

It’s now been well over a month since reports first emerged claiming that Mike Ashley had agreed to sell the club for £300m to a Saudi-backed consortium, led by PCP’s Amanda Staveley and also involving the Reuben brothers amongst others.

The Sports Direct mogul has been at the helm for 13 years where he has overseen two allegations and several seasons of mediocrity so supporters are understandably desperate to see their club taken over with a new sense of financial power.

Here’s how they have been reacting to Downie’s comments…

It’s been as quiet as a rhino in a musical instrument shop since one 🤣 — GallowgateShots #NUFC (@GallowgateShots) May 12, 2020

I’m liking the “bang- it happens” — Jack Chaytor (@jchaytor16) May 12, 2020

Wont happen…… — James Chapman (@jameschapman77) May 12, 2020

Nice upbeat update keef 🤞🍻 — NUFC Bradders ⚫️⚪️⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Bradders4711) May 12, 2020

Can’t take anymore of this — J (@jjjayjayuk) May 12, 2020

Hope so mate — darren (@skinner050) May 12, 2020

5 or 6 weeks now. Nah that’s definitely not normal. Something very serious must be going on in the background for it to be dragged out like this. It’s gonna be blocked — Chris (@majic8lsnufc) May 13, 2020

