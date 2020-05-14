 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Newcastle United News
Newcastle fans react as Sky Sports' Keith Downie comments on takeover

Newcastle fans react as Sky Sports’ Keith Downie comments on takeover

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 14/5/2020 | 08:47am

Newcastle United fans are not only growing impatient with the time it’s taking for their prospective takeover to become a reality, but also with the mixed messages that implicate it from even happening.

However, Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has tried to alleviate things somewhat with an encouraging claim this week…

He suggests that the takeover could happen at any time, whether that be today, tomorrow or another month and that the circumstances surrounding it all aren’t unusual, and this has sparked a reaction from some of the Magpies faithful.

Will NUFC's takeover be complete by the end of the week?

Yes, hopefully

Yes, hopefully

We'll see

We'll see

No chance!

No chance!

It’s now been well over a month since reports first emerged claiming that Mike Ashley had agreed to sell the club for £300m to a Saudi-backed consortium, led by PCP’s Amanda Staveley and also involving the Reuben brothers amongst others.

The Sports Direct mogul has been at the helm for 13 years where he has overseen two allegations and several seasons of mediocrity so supporters are understandably desperate to see their club taken over with a new sense of financial power.

Hilariously obscure Premier League players – Can you name them all?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 22

Can you name the player?

Here’s how they have been reacting to Downie’s comments…

AND in other news, Newcastle fans react over SHOCK move for ex-PL SUPERSTAR…

Article title: Newcastle fans react as Sky Sports’ Keith Downie comments on takeover

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 