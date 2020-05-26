 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans react over players wanting Bruce post-takeover

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 26/5/2020 | 06:50pm

According to the Daily Star, Newcastle United’s playing squad are fully behind current boss Steve Bruce amid reports linking former incumbent Rafa Benitez with a sensational return to St James’ Park following their imminent £300m takeover.

It’s claimed that one source said: “Steve is popular with the players and a lot of them would be very disappointed if he left.”

The likes of ex-Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino and three-time Champions League winner Zinedine Zidane have also been mooted with a switch to the northeast sleeping giants following the confirmation of the deal.

Who should be in charge of Newcastle for the 2020/21 season?

Steve Bruce

Rafa Benitez

Mauricio Pochettino

Other...

Amanda Staveley’s Saudi Arabian-backed consortium are set to be confirmed as new owners in the next few days and it will transform the Magpies into financial heavyweights.

However, the opinion of the fanbase is different to the players with many believing that the 59-year-old isn’t good enough to steer them into a fresh era.

Bruce was appointed in the summer after Benitez departed for Chinese Super League outfit Dalian Yifang and has guided his side to 13th place in the Premier League so far this term.

Here’s how supporters have been reacting to the claim on Twitter…

