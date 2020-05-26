Newcastle fans react over players wanting Bruce post-takeover

According to the Daily Star, Newcastle United’s playing squad are fully behind current boss Steve Bruce amid reports linking former incumbent Rafa Benitez with a sensational return to St James’ Park following their imminent £300m takeover.

It’s claimed that one source said: “Steve is popular with the players and a lot of them would be very disappointed if he left.”

The likes of ex-Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino and three-time Champions League winner Zinedine Zidane have also been mooted with a switch to the northeast sleeping giants following the confirmation of the deal.

Amanda Staveley’s Saudi Arabian-backed consortium are set to be confirmed as new owners in the next few days and it will transform the Magpies into financial heavyweights.

However, the opinion of the fanbase is different to the players with many believing that the 59-year-old isn’t good enough to steer them into a fresh era.

Bruce was appointed in the summer after Benitez departed for Chinese Super League outfit Dalian Yifang and has guided his side to 13th place in the Premier League so far this term.

Here’s how supporters have been reacting to the claim on Twitter…

If the players want bruce to stay, go out on the pitch for the last 9 games and show us why he should stay. Atm I just cant see bruce taking us forward — Jack Chaytor (@jchaytor16) May 25, 2020

The players want him to stay because they know they aren’t good enough and will be out the door if/when Rafa, Poch or whoever is appointed simple as that. Just like Bruce the majority of the players won’t be missed. — NufcFan (@NufcFan20) May 25, 2020

Players love Bruce because it’s easy mode We now know for a fact the players get 3 days off after a win, that’s just ridiculous, sounds like something the best manager in the league John Carver would dish out — Dell 💦 (@agbnufc) May 25, 2020

I would want Bruce too, he is the supply teacher who lets you get away with whatever you want compared to a real teacher such as Rafa. — Angel🎅🎁🎄 (@AngelNUFC) May 25, 2020

If that’s true it’s because Bruce doesn’t work the players. It’s like a holiday 24/7. Rafa never stopped going on about competition in the squad. Clearly isn’t any hunger in this squad to do well and progress. Massive overhaul needed. — Matthew Daly (@MrMatthewDaly) May 25, 2020

Yeah because they want an easy time of it and they know they get that with Bruce — Alice (@Alicenufc9) May 25, 2020

The players want Bruce to stay. If true just shows you how much of an easy ride they’ve had and why we’re so bad. — Nikos (@Nikos_NUFC) May 25, 2020

They’re too comfortable, and know their days will probably be numbered if/when a proper HC/manager is appointed. I find it quite staggering how any self-respecting player wouldn’t want to be coached by someone of an elite stature. They can’t seriously believe Bruce is that? — Tom Smith (@CTA_Smith88) May 25, 2020

What a joke. Strange why the Steve Bruce fan bus that is the media is so big on protecting him? — Lee (@leerobson23) May 25, 2020

Any player wanting Bruce to stay instead of working under a world class manager needs to be moved on immediately as they obviously have no ambition #NUFC — toontasticly (@toontasticly) May 26, 2020

Bless these players, under the illusion they’d be of any use after the takeover 😂 could count on one hand how many I’d want to keep. #nufctakeover — Ben Warnes (@WarnesBen) May 26, 2020

Want bruce ahead of poch 🤣🤣🤣🤣you having a laugh — Ali.blk🇸🇦 🙋🏻‍♂️🖤 (@BlackAliblack1) May 26, 2020

then get rid of the players if they’re that thick — riley (@whoaamindinawe) May 25, 2020

Bruce is beyond useless, should be nowhere near even an Ashley run club.. NO other Prem team would touch him with a barge pole — Stephen (@BLOOD202) May 25, 2020

