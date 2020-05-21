Newcastle fans react over Steve Bruce takeover comments

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has spoken out about the prospective takeover in public for the first time and it has sparked mass reaction from the Magpies faithful on social media.

The 59-year-old, who has been in charge since the summer, was interviewed on Sky Sports on Thursday morning and claimed that he’s just as unknowing as the rest of the fanbase.

He said: “If it’s good for Newcastle, and the club are going to try to compete with these teams, to be part of it would be great. I would love to see it, and I’d love to be part of it.”

Before adding: “I’m in the dark like most other people, and for that, I’m glad, really, because I can’t comment on it. It’s not worth talking about it as I really don’t know.”

There have been several reports during this process linking the new ownership with a change in management with both Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane linked to the gig even despite Bruce being under contract at St James’ Park for another two years.

He’d clearly like to be a part of it but the same can’t be said for some fans.

Here’s how they have reacted to his comments…

The SKY SPORTS interview completely contradicts this. He's been on SKY this morning basically begging to keep his job and saying how he'd love to be a part of our new owners plans. He knows. — Mouth of the Tyne 🗣️📢 (@ToonMouthTyne) May 21, 2020

He knows it nearly time for #Cans — DBaines⚫️⚪️Blaydon#Ashleyout (@Peas4NUFC) May 21, 2020

Bye bye, Bruce. We never wanted you in the first place — Christopher Jermyn (@Jermyn78) May 21, 2020

HE KNOWS ! — Liam Fenny (@Fenstar99) May 21, 2020

That’s not what he said on Sky. Seemed to know it was done & desperate to keep his job if you ask me — LL (@chasing_rabbit) May 21, 2020

For my money Brucie has been in the dark for some time & best kept that way. — Stuart (@stu_blues7) May 21, 2020

“I can’t talk about” but “Amanda please let me be kept on when we get filthy rich” on sky sports 🤷🏻‍♂️ — LiamD (@LiamD3991) May 21, 2020

Despite everything, you can just tell he's a fan of the club regardless of being manager or now! — Jake Gray (@MrJakeGray) May 21, 2020

Irrespective of how this goes, he’s done well given challenges he’s faced. If he goes, he can leave with his head held high and has fulfilled a dream. I commend him on a job well done as if the takeover proceeds, he has helped place us in a position of interest for investment. — IvanTosic (@IvanTosic17) May 21, 2020

This is prob the closest we have had to someone from the club saying something is happening — heslop (@heslopch) May 21, 2020

I would give him the under 23’s job. If he doesn’t take it, sack him. — thereal andrew young (@temperamentalan) May 21, 2020

Is that brucey confirming the takeover is on 🤔 🍻🍻 — Gav Holleran (@gav_nufc) May 21, 2020

U are the weakness link good bye 👋 — $cotty.D (@SuperManScotty) May 21, 2020

