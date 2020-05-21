 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans react over Steve Bruce takeover comments

Newcastle fans react over Steve Bruce takeover comments

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 21/5/2020 | 06:46pm

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has spoken out about the prospective takeover in public for the first time and it has sparked mass reaction from the Magpies faithful on social media.

The 59-year-old, who has been in charge since the summer, was interviewed on Sky Sports on Thursday morning and claimed that he’s just as unknowing as the rest of the fanbase.

He said: “If it’s good for Newcastle, and the club are going to try to compete with these teams, to be part of it would be great. I would love to see it, and I’d love to be part of it.”

Before adding: I’m in the dark like most other people, and for that, I’m glad, really, because I can’t comment on it. It’s not worth talking about it as I really don’t know.”

There have been several reports during this process linking the new ownership with a change in management with both Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane linked to the gig even despite Bruce being under contract at St James’ Park for another two years.

He’d clearly like to be a part of it but the same can’t be said for some fans.

Here’s how they have reacted to his comments…

