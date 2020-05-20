Newcastle fans react to huge takeover claim

Newcastle United fans have been desperate for some news about their prospective takeover by Amanda Staveley’s Saudi Arabian-backed consortium, and they may have been given their biggest hint yet this week.

UAE radio host and Magpies supporter Andrew Davis claimed that the playing squad were told that the deal has been completed upon their return to training on Tuesday and it’s sparked a huge reaction on Twitter.

Just told today on #nufc that the players at the club have all been told the #NUFCTakeover has been completed. Same source the day before companies house developments hit he told me that was coming also.

God knows but telling a whole squad to keep quiet 🤫 on anything is tough. — Andrew Davis (@andrew14ad) May 19, 2020

It’s been well over a month since reports first emerged over Mike Ashley potentially selling the northeast outfit after 13 years at the helm.

The decision has been left in the hands of the Premier League, who have also had a lot on their plate in regards to ‘Project Restart,’ which got an initial go-ahead this week with players back in training.

Will the Premier League accept Newcastle's takeover?

Yes, 100% Vote Not sure! Vote

It must be a matter of time before some announcement is on its way, although this latest claim provides major encouragement nonetheless.

Here’s how the Magpies faithful have been reacting to the news on social media…

Fingers firmly crossed🤞 — Jack Chaytor (@jchaytor16) May 19, 2020

Not like you to tweet this sort of thing Andrew. Confident? — David Mcgivern (@davemcg1) May 19, 2020

Haha needs to happen soon, haven’t slept since April — Peter Donnelly (@PeterDonnelly91) May 19, 2020

Oooh Andrew you tease, but not like you to put something like this out there to be shot at #nufctakover #Nufc — David Routledge (@davidH4HRout) May 19, 2020

I honestly hope your right Andrew. This waiting and being patient part is easily the worst I’ve felt about the whole takeover saga over the years. Just looking forward to looking forward man — Ally (@allypetrie81) May 19, 2020

This latest takeover is by far mike Ashley’s greatest PR stunt. Hope I’m wrong! — Darren Mcardle (@dmcardle89) May 19, 2020

I really want to believe this… — Outofhand32 (@Outofhand32) May 19, 2020

You know this is going to cause meltdown😂, as much as I hope you’re right. — Luke🇸🇦⚫⚪ (@lukemcdon) May 19, 2020

Still be waiting next week man lol — ⚫Namelessghoul1892⚪ (@Nameles96863577) May 19, 2020

I hope not I’ve ran out of #cans it’ll have to be the bottle of port then — Calvin (@calvinj1983) May 19, 2020

Don’t believe it 🤨 — Terry Holland (@teltezza) May 19, 2020

Lies all lies — Maggies (@deaNo_oO) May 19, 2020

