Newcastle fans react to huge takeover claim

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 20/5/2020 | 06:43pm

Newcastle United fans have been desperate for some news about their prospective takeover by Amanda Staveley’s Saudi Arabian-backed consortium, and they may have been given their biggest hint yet this week.

UAE radio host and Magpies supporter Andrew Davis claimed that the playing squad were told that the deal has been completed upon their return to training on Tuesday and it’s sparked a huge reaction on Twitter.

It’s been well over a month since reports first emerged over Mike Ashley potentially selling the northeast outfit after 13 years at the helm.

The decision has been left in the hands of the Premier League, who have also had a lot on their plate in regards to ‘Project Restart,’ which got an initial go-ahead this week with players back in training.

It must be a matter of time before some announcement is on its way, although this latest claim provides major encouragement nonetheless.

Here’s how the Magpies faithful have been reacting to the news on social media…

