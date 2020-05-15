 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans fume over 'significant' takeover obstacle

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 15/5/2020 | 08:45am

The prospective takeover of Newcastle United by a Saudi-backed consortium has hit a new snag this week after the Times reported that “significant political obstacles” are holding up the sale – and supporters have been reacting to the news on Twitter.

One MP, Giles Watling, has called for a select committee to hold an evidence session on the Saudi-based piracy of British sport, which includes Premier League football.

Is Newcastle's takeover going to fall through?

I think so now...

No! Have patience

No! Have patience

If these reports are true, then it’ll be a little while longer before the deal gets ratified and officially confirmed.

It is thought that the takeover is worth around £300m and will be heavily funded by Mohammed bin Salman and the country’s Public Investment Fund alongside PCP’s Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers.

Going by the reaction to the news, which was relayed by popular fan account @NUFC360, much of the Magpies faithful are growing increasingly tired of these hitches.

They ultimately just want Mike Ashley gone so they can enjoy a new sense of optimism under a fresh era in the northeast.

Here’s what has been said…

