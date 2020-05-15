Newcastle fans fume over ‘significant’ takeover obstacle

The prospective takeover of Newcastle United by a Saudi-backed consortium has hit a new snag this week after the Times reported that “significant political obstacles” are holding up the sale – and supporters have been reacting to the news on Twitter.

One MP, Giles Watling, has called for a select committee to hold an evidence session on the Saudi-based piracy of British sport, which includes Premier League football.

Is Newcastle's takeover going to fall through?

If these reports are true, then it’ll be a little while longer before the deal gets ratified and officially confirmed.

It is thought that the takeover is worth around £300m and will be heavily funded by Mohammed bin Salman and the country’s Public Investment Fund alongside PCP’s Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers.

Going by the reaction to the news, which was relayed by popular fan account @NUFC360, much of the Magpies faithful are growing increasingly tired of these hitches.

They ultimately just want Mike Ashley gone so they can enjoy a new sense of optimism under a fresh era in the northeast.

Here’s what has been said…

Right, now I believe this ain’t happening. Conceded defeat — John (@John30240903) May 14, 2020

This is getting out of control…where were these people wen Russia or Qatar bought the world cup? Or when Qatar bought PSG….nothing else to talk about from football perspective so this is filling all the column inches… — Dimitri Bourandanis (@Mitcho1992) May 14, 2020

I’m getting incredibly bored of this now. — Callum Kitson (@callumkitson) May 14, 2020

If this falls through I’m done Not going back to Ashley after this — Dell 💦 (@agbnufc) May 14, 2020

That’s it, I’ve had enough of scaremongering when it comes to the #NUFCTakeover. I’m coming off Twitter and deleting the app for a while before I explode. #NUFC #Cans. — Allan Brough (@AllanBrough) May 14, 2020

So the government are getting involved after all. Honestly giving up on this Takeover — Michael⚫️⚪️ (@MichaeINUFC) May 14, 2020

Absolutely soul destroying I’ve been really positive throughout but even I feel this might not end well. I get tired of good things alluding us. — Pete Mills (@TheOnePeteMills) May 14, 2020

Not happening😬 — cameron watt (@cameronwatt1892) May 14, 2020

This takeover is failing can see it a mile away — DBaines⚫️⚪️Blaydon#Ashleyout (@Peas4NUFC) May 14, 2020

I’m beginning to think this isn’t going to happen now — Neil Straker (@neil_straker) May 14, 2020

It’s the most bumpiest takeover known to man this it’s an absolute joke it needs to come to some kind of conclusion ASAP weather it’s a pass or fail @premierleague didn’t see them dragging the project restart out — W1LL14M (@william19368399) May 14, 2020

This has become incredibly draining — David Del Borrello (@davorrello) May 14, 2020

I’m losing hope, It’s not gonna happen is it — karl dilkington (@mrdilkington1) May 14, 2020

It’ll not happen, always said it, #Ashleyout — Anthony seaward (@seawardaj) May 14, 2020

