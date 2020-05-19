 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle United fans react to takeover update

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 19/5/2020 | 07:03pm

Newcastle United fans have been eagerly awaiting news that their prospective takeover has been complete pretty much every day for the past month, and it appears as if it has moved a little closer this week.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League are set to sign off the deal after their forensic investigation into allegations of illegal streaming and piracy found no evidence to support the claims.

Will this be the week the takeover gets announced?

Yes, 100%..

Maybe next week..

It’s firmly in the hands of the top-flight who are conducting the owners and directors test on Amanda Staveley’s Saudi Arabian-backed consortium.

Supporters have been reacting to the news on social media after popular Twitter account @NUFC360 relayed the information.

It appears as if plenty are bored by the process whilst others are starting to get even more excited as they head towards a fresh new era at the northeast club.

Here’s how they have reacted to this latest update…

