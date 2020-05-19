Newcastle United fans react to takeover update

Newcastle United fans have been eagerly awaiting news that their prospective takeover has been complete pretty much every day for the past month, and it appears as if it has moved a little closer this week.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League are set to sign off the deal after their forensic investigation into allegations of illegal streaming and piracy found no evidence to support the claims.

Will this be the week the takeover gets announced?

Yes, 100%.. Vote Maybe next week.. Vote

It’s firmly in the hands of the top-flight who are conducting the owners and directors test on Amanda Staveley’s Saudi Arabian-backed consortium.

Supporters have been reacting to the news on social media after popular Twitter account @NUFC360 relayed the information.

It appears as if plenty are bored by the process whilst others are starting to get even more excited as they head towards a fresh new era at the northeast club.

Here’s how they have reacted to this latest update…

Embarrassing the amount of our fans having tantrums every day over this. — ⚫⚪ 🄳🄴🄴🄽🄹🄰🄼 ⚫⚪ (@NUFCDeenJam) May 18, 2020

Every week it's close and then someone pops up and throws a wobbler and then it's another delay, gotta a feeling this takeover will disappear like a fart in the wind https://t.co/pltfLAjv6s — gav485nufc (@saltylemon_nufc) May 18, 2020

My patience are running incredibly thin with this bonkers page what will you say next there is a set back ? It’s becoming a real real joke now What is it it’s going to get waved through or get blocked ? — W1LL14M (@william19368399) May 18, 2020

Get in — James Daggett (@JamesDaggettx) May 18, 2020

Please…….please…please…….🤞🤞🤞 — Gary Doyle (@GashDoyle) May 18, 2020

Cans — jamie (@JamieSt67570701) May 18, 2020

Constantly refreshing is destroying my soul — kurt mitchell (@marrakurt) May 18, 2020

