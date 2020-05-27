 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Newcastle United News
Newcastle fans react to Guardian's takeover twist

Newcastle fans react to Guardian’s takeover twist

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 27/5/2020 | 07:03pm

A recent report from the Guardian over the prospective takeover of the club has left fans in a frenzy.

Journalist Sean Ingle claims that the Magpies’ £300m Saudi-funded takeover is in ‘serious doubt’ after the World Trade Organisation ruled that the Middle Eastern country was behind beoutQ – the illegal pirate streaming service that broadcasts sporting events including the Premier League.

Are you now worried the PL will reject NUFC's takeover?

Yes, they will..

Yes, they will..

No way

No way

And evidently it has left a sore mark on some at St James’ Park…

The WTO report won’t be published until mid-June, which means this process could very much extend into a third month of deliberation.

It is something that the Premier League, who have a lot on their plate already, have to carefully consider given the allegations surrounding the service that illegally streams their matches during a regular season.

The single toughest football logo quiz of all time…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 20

Let's start off with an easy one, just to get that finger working...

Their priority in recent weeks has been getting ‘Project Restart’ underway with the next phase expected to be given the go-ahead following the return to training.

However, some believe the PL are merely waiting for further evidence that will allow them to block the deal – the Saudi state have always caused controversy over their laws as well as the situation involving assassinated journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Saudi Arabia are set to take a whopping 80% stake in the northeast sleeping giants should the takeover be given the green light with the other 20% being divided equally between PCP Partners’ Amanda Staveley and the wealthy yet usually anonymous Reuben brothers.

This process has already eaten away a good seven weeks of lockdown life for the Magpies faithful and it’s clearly starting to grate on many at the club as seen by the following reaction.

It may only get worse for them given this appears set to drag on into June.

While plenty of Magpies supporters are already giving up, it still does indeed remain to be seen whether the Premier League will approve the £300m takeover.

Only time will tell.

AND in other news, Report: Pochettino close to Newcastle job, wants £100m SUPERSTAR to join with him…

Article title: Newcastle fans react to Guardian’s takeover twist

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 