Newcastle fans react to Guardian’s takeover twist

A recent report from the Guardian over the prospective takeover of the club has left fans in a frenzy.

Journalist Sean Ingle claims that the Magpies’ £300m Saudi-funded takeover is in ‘serious doubt’ after the World Trade Organisation ruled that the Middle Eastern country was behind beoutQ – the illegal pirate streaming service that broadcasts sporting events including the Premier League.

And evidently it has left a sore mark on some at St James’ Park…

Sounds very ominous, this has clearly what's caused the delay. — DG (@DavidJG80) May 26, 2020

Honestly get a grip — Michael Carr (@Michael181168) May 26, 2020

Doesn’t look too good — kieran (@kingkie1994) May 26, 2020

The WTO report won’t be published until mid-June, which means this process could very much extend into a third month of deliberation.

It is something that the Premier League, who have a lot on their plate already, have to carefully consider given the allegations surrounding the service that illegally streams their matches during a regular season.

Their priority in recent weeks has been getting ‘Project Restart’ underway with the next phase expected to be given the go-ahead following the return to training.

However, some believe the PL are merely waiting for further evidence that will allow them to block the deal – the Saudi state have always caused controversy over their laws as well as the situation involving assassinated journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The premier league seem to just be waiting for more and more evidence so they can block it — NufcFan (@NufcFan20) May 26, 2020

I’m so bored and drained of it all. If they find a reason to block this takeover, it’s so obvious it’s just done to protect the interests of the big clubs. I’ll be mentally done with football for a long time I think #nufc — Luxfordinho (@Luxfordinho) May 27, 2020

Saudi Arabia are set to take a whopping 80% stake in the northeast sleeping giants should the takeover be given the green light with the other 20% being divided equally between PCP Partners’ Amanda Staveley and the wealthy yet usually anonymous Reuben brothers.

This process has already eaten away a good seven weeks of lockdown life for the Magpies faithful and it’s clearly starting to grate on many at the club as seen by the following reaction.

It may only get worse for them given this appears set to drag on into June.

I think we’re doomed now, I’m devastated — craig colledge (@colledge) May 26, 2020

If true, that’s takeover red flagged — Darren moat (@moat1968) May 26, 2020

Honestly haven’t got the energy, wake me up when it’s over. — Rob Watt (@RobWatt1992) May 26, 2020

uh-oh — Chris Tunn (@CJTunn) May 26, 2020

Not happening 😞💔 — Alex Parsons 🇸🇦 (@alexparsons75) May 26, 2020

I reckon it’s off now. Oh well. Next…. — The Gallowgate End (@gallowgatenufc1) May 26, 2020

While plenty of Magpies supporters are already giving up, it still does indeed remain to be seen whether the Premier League will approve the £300m takeover.

Only time will tell.

