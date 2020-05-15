Newcastle fans react to Telegraph’s takeover news

Newcastle United fans are loving the latest news surrounding their imminent takeover after reports emerged suggesting that the UK government wouldn’t intervene in any deal.

The Telegraph claim Conservative MP Giles Watling’s request to investigate the Saudi Arabia-backed bid over piracy of sports in the Middle East state will be rejected.

Instead, the Digital, Culture, Media & Sport select committee will focus on the impact that the pandemic has had on the sectors it oversees.

It means that the only green light left to overcome is that of the Premier League, who are still undergoing the owners and directors test.

The Magpies faithful have been lapping up this latest report on social media after it was relayed by popular fan account @NUFC360.

United’s takeover may be dragging on and on, but it appears as if it is slowly edging ever closer to being official.

Here’s how the supporters have been reacting…

So you’re basically saying “cans” 360? — Alex🇸🇦 (@nufcaIex) May 14, 2020

Anyone else get the feeling this could be the last piece in the jigsaw?🍾🥃🚀 #NUFCTakeover https://t.co/OXB27uagON — Chris ArmiN (@chris_armin) May 14, 2020

thank you government — Dell 💦 (@agbnufc) May 14, 2020

Common sense has been spoken, at last👏 — Reidy 4 4 2 (@Reidage9) May 14, 2020

Premier League is stuck between a rock and a hard place on this one foreign entities want it blocked the government seem to want it to go through (reading between the lines) get your cans ready boys and girls it’s happening #cans typical I’m back at work Monday aswell #foaming — miguel (@mjg316) May 14, 2020

Señor 360

¿Cans? — Oliver🇸🇦 (@nufcoliverr) May 14, 2020

Cans ?? — Matty (@WorAlmiron) May 14, 2020

Let’s have faith in the system. You will always have a couple of rogue wolves in a pack but this Government won’t intervene in the process of the takeover. Exactly why from all previous posts. This will go through 👍🏻⚫️⚪️ — Jimmy (@Jimmywoods99) May 14, 2020

Surely it’s #can o clock now. — captain birdseye (@handsom83686717) May 14, 2020

Is this the first time we’ve seen the green light flicker? I hope so. It would be nice to relieve some of the tension and be done with Ashley. New chapter, new beginnings. — Alex 🏠 (@MaxwellA98) May 14, 2020

