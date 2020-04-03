 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Newcastle United News
Newcastle fans react to Allan Saint-Maximin's tweet

Newcastle fans react to Allan Saint-Maximin’s tweet

by Ben Goodwin share
1 minute read 3/4/2020 | 08:30pm

Loads of Newcastle fans have been raving over a clip of Allan Saint-Maximin, after the Frenchman shared a moment from training on his Twitter account.

How to become a fan favourite at a new club… be ridiculously good at football? Check. Help out the local food banks? Check. Stay active on social media? Check. Gucci headband? Debatable.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 20

Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season?

Saint-Maximin has quickly forged a unique relationship with the Toon Army, thanks in part to his incredible skill on the pitch, averaging a whopping 4.4 dribbles per game, but also due to his personality off it, where he has been keeping fans entertained while football is suspended.

The 23 year-old, valued at £22.5m by Transfermarkt, has shared plenty of videos of his backyard training and football with his daughters, but went a different route this week by sharing a clip of him humiliating two teammates at once with a rainbow flick during a training drill.

You can watch the video and find some of the best Twitter reactions down below…

Have you seen the footage of Salomon Rondon that has got Newcastle fans talking?

Article title: Newcastle fans react to Allan Saint-Maximin’s tweet

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 