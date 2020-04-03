Newcastle fans react to Allan Saint-Maximin’s tweet

Loads of Newcastle fans have been raving over a clip of Allan Saint-Maximin, after the Frenchman shared a moment from training on his Twitter account.

How to become a fan favourite at a new club… be ridiculously good at football? Check. Help out the local food banks? Check. Stay active on social media? Check. Gucci headband? Debatable.

Saint-Maximin has quickly forged a unique relationship with the Toon Army, thanks in part to his incredible skill on the pitch, averaging a whopping 4.4 dribbles per game, but also due to his personality off it, where he has been keeping fans entertained while football is suspended.

The 23 year-old, valued at £22.5m by Transfermarkt, has shared plenty of videos of his backyard training and football with his daughters, but went a different route this week by sharing a clip of him humiliating two teammates at once with a rainbow flick during a training drill.

You can watch the video and find some of the best Twitter reactions down below…

OMGGGGGGGGGG Follow back king❤️ — will🦋🛒 (@aImirxn) April 1, 2020

What a guy — Ŵâmrøñ (@RatedNUFC2) April 1, 2020

Allan for Christ sake, these people have families. — Kieran Harm (@KieranHarm) April 2, 2020

That was filthy 😂 — Ryan Harkin (@RHarkin94) April 2, 2020

Beautiful — Connor geoghegan (@diamond____goal) April 1, 2020

Ludicrous — Chris May (@nameschrismay) April 1, 2020

Disgusting behaviour ASM — Peter Greer (@PeterGreer1982) April 1, 2020

