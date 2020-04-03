Loads of Newcastle fans have been raving over a clip of Allan Saint-Maximin, after the Frenchman shared a moment from training on his Twitter account.
How to become a fan favourite at a new club… be ridiculously good at football? Check. Help out the local food banks? Check. Stay active on social media? Check. Gucci headband? Debatable.
Saint-Maximin has quickly forged a unique relationship with the Toon Army, thanks in part to his incredible skill on the pitch, averaging a whopping 4.4 dribbles per game, but also due to his personality off it, where he has been keeping fans entertained while football is suspended.
The 23 year-old, valued at £22.5m by Transfermarkt, has shared plenty of videos of his backyard training and football with his daughters, but went a different route this week by sharing a clip of him humiliating two teammates at once with a rainbow flick during a training drill.
You can watch the video and find some of the best Twitter reactions down below…
OMGGGGGGGGGG
Follow back king❤️
What a guy
Allan for Christ sake, these people have families.
That was filthy 😂
Beautiful
Ludicrous
Disgusting behaviour ASM
