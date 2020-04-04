Newcastle fans react to report on Amanda Staveley’s takeover plans

Loads of Newcastle fans have been reacting to a report from The Chronicle, via @NUFC360, which claims that Amanda Staveley has already begun sounding out potential candidates for roles within the club.

According to the report, Staveley, who is believed to be fronting the attempt to buy the club, is already plotting a new regime at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies are currently relying on the extremely unpopular Lee Charnley to head their transfer business, but this report claims the new set-up will include a more formal board and new executives on the football side of things, something plenty of fans were excited to hear as they lambasted Charnley on Twitter.

This comes after The Telegraph claimed earlier this week that paperwork had been filed to the Premier League over a potential £340m deal involving the Saudi Public Investment Fund, though no formal bid has been made yet.

Since then, various different reports have emerged, with Mark Douglas delivering some exciting news on Thursday while Craig Hope believes Mike Ashley is wiling to sell the club.

You can find some of the best Twitter reactions to the latest report on Staveley down below…

What no Lee Charnley? — Brian Huddart (@Doomlordster) April 4, 2020

Club has been a shambles internally since Ashley took over & gave all powers to Chief exec. Charnley knows nothing about football or how to run a club. Sooner they are both gone the better — LsparkNUFC (@lspark89) April 4, 2020

Shearer and Keegan directors of football, david dean chairman… Jamie Reuben, staveley executives… — Shadders (@Shadders86) April 4, 2020

We’re going to have a partyyyyyy…..when Charnley clears his desk. — Steve Hill (@Floyd96) April 4, 2020

She’s rang me to see if I’ll play upfront, I said probably like. — Michael Leech (@mickygun) April 4, 2020

🙄 Just what we need. More false hope in the midst of a lockdown. — Nathan Young (@npjy83) April 4, 2020

Another lie — Dean Nicholson (@deanmnicholson) April 4, 2020

Charnleys a secretary who got a massive promotion when Ashley came! Ridiculous — Dayle Barron (@DayleBarron) April 4, 2020

