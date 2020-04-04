Newcastle fans react to transfer links with Emmanuel Dennis

Loads of Newcastle fans have been reacting to the latest transfer links, as reports claim they are eyeing a summer swoop for Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis.

According to Voetbalkrant, via @NUFC360, the Magpies are highly interested in Dennis and will go to “great lengths” to bring him to St. James’ Park.

The Belgian Jupiler League opted to conclude their season last week, crowning Brugge as champions early, and it appears one of their stars could be on his way to Tyneside.

However, Dennis’ stats are alarmingly similar to Joelinton’s final season at Hoffenheim, where the Brazilian scored eight goals in 33 games.

Dennis, who is valued at £15.3m by Transfermarkt, bagged nine goals in 33 appearances this season, also adding two assists.

The 22 year-old can play through the middle or on either wing, and you can find some of the best fan reactions to the news down below, where some fans said he is “another striker who can’t score”…

Another striker that can’t score — Conrad Sutherland (@ConradSutherla5) April 4, 2020

Yet another striker who has an awful scoring record in a B standard league, our scouts need sacked!.. But unfortunately we recruit on sell on potential not to improve the team — Adam Tynemouth (@AdamTynemouth92) April 4, 2020

Oh lord — Graeme Smith (@GraemeS36013244) April 4, 2020

9 goals in farmer league 40 million bid incoming — Duncan Mason (@Duncan_Mason) April 4, 2020

Oh lovely, another “striker” who can’t score. Just what we need. — Tom Smith (@CTA_Smith88) April 4, 2020

Ah great, another joelinton — ℍ (@hoylez87) April 4, 2020

Mitrovic had twice the goal record in the Belgium league , you know the guy that couldn’t even get in our team!! Let’s go for a striker who can score goals at least Christ‍♂️ — Bruceypaddy (@bruceypaddy) April 4, 2020

