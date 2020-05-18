Newcastle fans react to stunning report on potential manager target

Newcastle United’s prospective takeover by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium has not been without some silly and outrageous rumours given their likely wealth.

They’ve been linked with superstars such as Gareth Bale, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edinson Cavani but now that has moved into the realms of management.

Does Steve Bruce deserve a chance under new ownership?

Does Steve Bruce deserve a chance under new ownership?

Mauricio Pochettino was previously reported to be the new owners’ number one choice to replace Steve Bruce but news from Spain has linked the Magpies with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

According to Defensa Central, Newcastle will offer the Frenchman a ‘gargantuan’ offer to take charge at St James’ Park.

While it remains to be seen how accurate this claim is, it would certainly be a massive coup by the northeast giants considering Zidane has won three successive Champions League trophies as well as a La Liga title.

Much of the Magpies faithful have been reacting to the news on social media and it’s fair to say many are torn over it.

Here’s what has been said…

get him to headbutt Richard Keys pic.twitter.com/U6YvrWlFN3 — 🇬🇧 Joe #NUFC 🇸🇦 (@Joe1989NUFC) May 17, 2020

Can this nonsense just stop now — Chris Brown (@cbrown257) May 17, 2020

He’s fit in well along side Shelvey — Lee Robson (@leerobson23) May 17, 2020

HAHAHAH — Matthew (@doonyufc) May 17, 2020

Behave — Twixy (@ToonAndy) May 17, 2020

Stop. Please. I can’t take it any more. — Gary Meggaz Megson (@TheHonestJohns) May 17, 2020

Imagine man ahaha — Oliver (@nufcoliverr) May 17, 2020

Getting ridiculous now — (@nufc_fierce) May 17, 2020

I really hope not — NItoonfan (@NIToonFan33) May 17, 2020

Think id prefer bruce to him tbh — Gbaz (@gbaznufc) May 17, 2020

Noooooooooooo — Nathan Kok (@NathanKok33) May 17, 2020

