Newcastle fans react to Jamaal Lascelles revelation

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 29/4/2020 | 09:05am

Newcastle United skipper Jamaal Lascelles divides opinion on any given week, but his latest revelation earlier this week has split the fanbase like a knife through butter.

Speaking in an Instagram Q&A on Monday evening, the 26-year-old claimed that he would like to finish his playing career at St James’ Park and plenty of supporters have been reacting on social media.

He originally joined the club in 2014 but didn’t make his debut until August 2015, and has since gone on to feature 160 times in the black and white stripes.

Lascelles is under contract for another four years, so it’s rather plausible that he could see his time out in the north-east.

Although not every Magpies fan would be completely behind the idea.

The divide is most epitomised by one supporter labelling him as a passenger whilst another replied claiming he was the best defender at the club.

Lascelles is clearly a polarising individual, so here’s what people have been saying about his comments…

