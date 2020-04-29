Newcastle fans react to Jamaal Lascelles revelation

Newcastle United skipper Jamaal Lascelles divides opinion on any given week, but his latest revelation earlier this week has split the fanbase like a knife through butter.

Speaking in an Instagram Q&A on Monday evening, the 26-year-old claimed that he would like to finish his playing career at St James’ Park and plenty of supporters have been reacting on social media.

He originally joined the club in 2014 but didn’t make his debut until August 2015, and has since gone on to feature 160 times in the black and white stripes.

Lascelles is under contract for another four years, so it’s rather plausible that he could see his time out in the north-east.

Although not every Magpies fan would be completely behind the idea.

The divide is most epitomised by one supporter labelling him as a passenger whilst another replied claiming he was the best defender at the club.

Lascelles is clearly a polarising individual, so here’s what people have been saying about his comments…

Has to earn it and up his performance no time for passengers under a new regime. A fit Lejuene and Schar are both better than him imo. — TonysSellers (@SellersTonys) April 27, 2020

Grow up Tony, there is no better defender at the club, next you’ll be telling me you didn’t rate either Taylor or Obertan, plus my sources tell me you’re still crying because of @MastrContender — KiERAN (@KieranRobins10) April 27, 2020

Think he could be our Kompany if we get the takeover. He’d be the leader of the pack — Michael⚫️⚪️ (@MichaeINUFC) April 27, 2020

Would be class to see @Lascelles16 finish his career with us. Absolute unit and never gives less than 100%. Proper leader ⚫⚪⚫⚪ — ⚫⚪ Kris ⚫⚪ (@KrisNUFC_8877) April 27, 2020

No thanks, not good enough. Makes too many stupid mistakes — Jon Johnson (@Jon9362) April 27, 2020

I can’t be he will .he is too agrarian as a defender …. As far as I am corncerned Schar Lejunne and Fernandez are better than him — Oba Adeola Amokomowo (@Amoky) April 27, 2020

Proper captain and leader, would love to see him finish his career here — David Winton (@davidwinton10) April 27, 2020

Let’s hope so. Great player, fantastic captain. — gavjhinch (@gavjhinch) April 27, 2020

Now for me. Massively overrated and responsible for far too many goals. — Mike Severs (@Joe_e_shabadoo) April 27, 2020

I seriously hope they make him the backbone of our new squad. Top quality player. #NUFC https://t.co/xwFWb84Q3L — Ben 👨🏻‍💻 (@hum_annoyed) April 27, 2020

