Newcastle fans react to Steve Bruce being kept in the dark

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 28/4/2020 | 07:35pm

It appears that Mike Ashley’s tenure as owner of Newcastle United is going to end exactly how it started. Self-indulgent, a lack of communication and supporters still hating him.

Luke Edwards of the Daily Telegraph has revealed that current Magpies boss, Steve Bruce, is just as unknowing as the fanbase in regards to the ongoing takeover situation with the 59-year-old having no contact with his soon-to-be departed chief.

And fans have been reacting to the revelation on Twitter, some taking fire at Ashley whilst some believe the veteran manager knew what he was getting into when taking over from Rafa Benitez.

There have been murmurs that the new Saudi-backed consortium led by Amanda Staveley will try to appoint their own choice of boss, but fresh updates like the one Edwards has given is hardly encouraging for anyone involved.

Should Newcastle's new owners appoint a new manager?

Yes!

Yes!

Not yet

Not yet

No!

No!

Bruce has been in charge since the summer and has steered the Magpies to a respectable 13th in the Premier League, some eight points off the relegation zone.

Here’s how supporters have been reacting…

