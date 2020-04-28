Newcastle fans react to Steve Bruce being kept in the dark

It appears that Mike Ashley’s tenure as owner of Newcastle United is going to end exactly how it started. Self-indulgent, a lack of communication and supporters still hating him.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

Luke Edwards of the Daily Telegraph has revealed that current Magpies boss, Steve Bruce, is just as unknowing as the fanbase in regards to the ongoing takeover situation with the 59-year-old having no contact with his soon-to-be departed chief.

Steve Bruce STILL hasn’t been told what is happening with #nufc takeover. No contact with Mike Ashley, no guidance on timescale. All updates gained from media. Sums up the confusion at the club and the shoddy way this has been handled. Again. Like so much of the last 13 yrs — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) April 27, 2020

And fans have been reacting to the revelation on Twitter, some taking fire at Ashley whilst some believe the veteran manager knew what he was getting into when taking over from Rafa Benitez.

There have been murmurs that the new Saudi-backed consortium led by Amanda Staveley will try to appoint their own choice of boss, but fresh updates like the one Edwards has given is hardly encouraging for anyone involved.

Should Newcastle's new owners appoint a new manager?

Yes! Vote Not yet Vote No! Vote

Bruce has been in charge since the summer and has steered the Magpies to a respectable 13th in the Premier League, some eight points off the relegation zone.

Here’s how supporters have been reacting…

Comes as absolutely no surprise, have to kind of feel sorry for the guy — Gianfranco Shola (@youmeandnufc) April 27, 2020

Totally unfair — Cameron🇸🇦 (@MajesticMiggy_) April 27, 2020

Wouldn’t expect anything else from Ashley — Paul Appleby (@paul_appleby) April 27, 2020

Regardless of your opinion of Bruce this is shocking management but something we have regrettably become used to at #NUFC . I just wonder on what treatment Charnley will receive from his paymaster when it’s over… — Eddie Temple (@TempleEddie) April 28, 2020

The sooner mike ashley is out the better, joke of an owner, deserves absolutely nothing — dave L (@Toon871) April 27, 2020

Bruce was warned about Ashley before he signed up by his mate Alan Shearer. The way he is being treated is par for the course and usual Ashley behaviour. — Brian Huddart (@Doomlordster) April 27, 2020

Serves him right, he’s shat on enough former clubs. Make a deal with the devil…. — RH (@runboyrun35) April 27, 2020

How can you possibly feel sorry for him in this current climate? He absolutely screwed Wednesday and will get a couple of million pay out when there is people struggling to put food on their table — Toby J Spencer (@TobyJSpencer) April 27, 2020

No sympathy for him, he knew what Ashley was like and he left Sheff Wed with no decency#NUFC #NUFCTakeover — Geordie Ahmed (@GeordieAhmed) April 27, 2020

Steve Bruce knew what he was getting himself in for so I DONT feel sorry for him at all, and for the communication from the board yes 13 years of same crack and yet again @NUFC employees being treated like sports direct employees DIABOLICAL 👎 #nufc — 🇸🇦David 🇸🇦 (@GreenGeordie9) April 27, 2020

Fool for Bruce thinking he would be treat any differently to anyone else at NUFC under his regime no sympathy at all for Bruce. — Gary wakefield (@Garywakefield9) April 27, 2020

Ashley to a tea, disgusting behaviour, the manager should be in the loop but it’s typical of his ownership. Disregard for everyone — Gary Richardson (@gazmo71) April 27, 2020

AND in other news, Newcastle could make a Shearer-like statement of intent with move ELITE striker…