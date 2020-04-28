Newcastle fans fume at potential Bruce successor

Newcastle United are edging ever closer to completing a historic takeover as Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium appears only a confirmation away from being the club’s new owners.

They are expected to complete a £300m deal with the deposit and contracts sorted according to reports, and it now appears that they could be wanting to bring in their own manager, too.

The single toughest football logo quiz of all time…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Let's start off with an easy one, just to get that finger working... Aston Villa West Ham Scunthorpe Burnley

As per Italian outlet Calciomercato, former Inter Milan and Roma boss Luciano Spalletti is one of three candidates being considered with Massimiliano Allegri and Mauricio Pochettino also mentioned.

The 61-year-old has been named Serie A Coach of the Year twice and has won two Coppa Italias as well as two Russian league titles during his long managerial career.

Should Bruce be given a chance under new ownership?

100% yes Vote No, get rid Vote

Spalletti has been unemployed since the summer after being sacked by I Nerazzurri despite signing an extension through until the 2021 campaign.

And not many at St James’ Park would like to see the arrival of the rugged Italian, here’s what has been said on Twitter…

Prefer rafa — Simon (@LittleHenryD) April 27, 2020

Won’t happen. — Mouth of the Tyne 🗣️📢 (@ToonMouthTyne) April 27, 2020

No chance. Big NO — Andrew Junior (@Andy83JW) April 27, 2020

No thank you, he’s more known for causing unrest in dressing rooms — Callum McKenzie 🇸🇦 (@CalMck10) April 27, 2020

I’d rather Bruce… — Guy Powell (@GuyP89) April 27, 2020

Rafa please — David Kavanagh (@davkav9) April 27, 2020

The more this goes on the less something in the takeover is gonna happen — Kev robbo (@Kevrobbo5) April 27, 2020

If its not poch then it has to be raffa any1 else can do 1 fact — P.Kinson (@Xcon772) April 27, 2020

AND in other news, Newcastle interested in Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly…