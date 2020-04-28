 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans fume at potential Bruce successor

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 28/4/2020 | 08:00am

Newcastle United are edging ever closer to completing a historic takeover as Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium appears only a confirmation away from being the club’s new owners.

They are expected to complete a £300m deal with the deposit and contracts sorted according to reports, and it now appears that they could be wanting to bring in their own manager, too.

As per Italian outlet Calciomercato, former Inter Milan and Roma boss Luciano Spalletti is one of three candidates being considered with Massimiliano Allegri and Mauricio Pochettino also mentioned.

The 61-year-old has been named Serie A Coach of the Year twice and has won two Coppa Italias as well as two Russian league titles during his long managerial career.

Spalletti has been unemployed since the summer after being sacked by I Nerazzurri despite signing an extension through until the 2021 campaign.

And not many at St James’ Park would like to see the arrival of the rugged Italian, here’s what has been said on Twitter…

