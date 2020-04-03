Newcastle fans reflect on “embarrassing” Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer incident

Thursday marked 15 years since the infamous fight between Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer, and loads of Newcastle fans have been reacting to George Caulkin’s post about the incident.

“The day the fists flew, the day it all fell apart for Newcastle United,” Caulkin described in a piece for The Athletic, detailing perhaps one of the craziest matches in Premier League history.

After all, who needs the Magpies’ epic 4-4 comeback against Arsenal or Manchester City’s 6-1 demolition of Manchester United when you can witness three of the most bizarre red cards of all time.

Indeed, then-manager Graeme Souness could only watch on as his side fell to pieces in a 3-0 loss to Aston Villa. Steven Taylor was the first man sent off for a goal-saving handball, after which he tried to con the referee in hilarious fashion.

An argument over Dyer not passing the ball to Bowyer then escalated, with the latter approaching Dyer in what the Charlton manager later described as a “moment of madness”.

You can find some of the best Twitter reactions down below, where loads of fans have responded to Caulkin on Twitter…

The best thing about this whole episode was the tea lady interrupting the live press conference to pour tea for Souness. Brilliant. — Craig Honeyman (@Craig_Honeyman) April 2, 2020

Cringeworthy day – was that the day of the much televised ‘cup of tea’ ? — Patricia (@Patrici41233130) April 2, 2020

Embarrassing low point for NUFC. Was in the USA with a Villa Fan at the time. — James DeMarco (@jazadal) April 2, 2020

This is brilliant! — Ravi Hiranand (@ravi_hiranand) April 2, 2020

Weirdest game I’ve attended — Paul E-R (@PaulER35846239) April 2, 2020

An embarrassing day for NUFC. One of many under Souness.🤦‍♂️ — Steven Edgar (@StevenE01103369) April 2, 2020

I’d forgotten how many good players we had in that team. Such a shame @alanshearer never got to lift a trophy with us — James Thomson (@JimmyMcGoose) April 2, 2020

I chucked my season ticket (only lasted a couple of seasons like) after this. I was so disillusioned with the ‘bling’ era of young men with loads of money but no values. — nachodog (@nachodog47) April 2, 2020

