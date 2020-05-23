 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans savage Danny Rose for transfer admission

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 23/5/2020 | 09:30am

Newcastle United loanee Danny Rose has made an interesting transfer claim that has riled up some of the Magpies faithful this week.

The Spurs man was in conversation with The Lockdown Tactics podcast where he revealed that he would like to work with Brendan Rodgers before he retires.

He said: “Getting to work with him for two months was brilliant,’ said Rose. ‘As an 18 or 19-year-old, I had never experienced training sessions like that before. His ideas in training, it was brilliant and I have always said that he is somebody I would love to play for again.”

And he then joked that “someone will have to buy Ben Chilwell first” (quotes sourced from the Daily Mail).

But this hasn’t gone down well with supporters at St James’ Park with many claiming that they don’t want to see him stay after his loan spell – and that they’d probably rather land the Foxes left-back instead.

Rose still has a year to run on his current deal in north London, meaning the northeast outfit would have to fork out a transfer fee if they decide to keep him following this temporary switch.

The 29-year-old has made six appearances at United and looked to have become Steve Bruce’s first-choice left-back until football was halted.

Some fans would even have Jetro Willems over the Englishman despite his injury problems this campaign.

Here’s what has been said…

AND in other news, Neil Custis hints possible date of Newcastle takeover announcement

