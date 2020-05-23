Newcastle fans savage Danny Rose for transfer admission

Newcastle United loanee Danny Rose has made an interesting transfer claim that has riled up some of the Magpies faithful this week.

The Spurs man was in conversation with The Lockdown Tactics podcast where he revealed that he would like to work with Brendan Rodgers before he retires.

He said: “Getting to work with him for two months was brilliant,’ said Rose. ‘As an 18 or 19-year-old, I had never experienced training sessions like that before. His ideas in training, it was brilliant and I have always said that he is somebody I would love to play for again.”

And he then joked that “someone will have to buy Ben Chilwell first” (quotes sourced from the Daily Mail).

But this hasn’t gone down well with supporters at St James’ Park with many claiming that they don’t want to see him stay after his loan spell – and that they’d probably rather land the Foxes left-back instead.

Rose still has a year to run on his current deal in north London, meaning the northeast outfit would have to fork out a transfer fee if they decide to keep him following this temporary switch.

The 29-year-old has made six appearances at United and looked to have become Steve Bruce’s first-choice left-back until football was halted.

Some fans would even have Jetro Willems over the Englishman despite his injury problems this campaign.

Honestly he can go to a Leicester I would take jetro all day over rose — Aaron (@Kainth09798294) May 21, 2020

Off you go son. We’ll buy Chilwell at #nufc — Andrew Daly (@Andrew_Fryday) May 21, 2020

The disrespect I know he’s only on loan but still — 🇸🇦 ella 🇸🇦 (@nufcfootballl) May 21, 2020

He also might want to go back in time 6 years when he was considered to be a good player! Not good enough to sign permanently for Mike Ashley era Newcastle United. No way Leicester would or should want him. — Philip Peppiatt (@PhilipPeppiatt) May 21, 2020

Jetro all day long over him — John Paul Nagle (@Nagser82) May 21, 2020

Sooner have Jetro tbh… — Kris #STAYHOME #SAVELIVES (@geordiekris83) May 21, 2020

Get out of our club — GlennO (@glenn2502) May 21, 2020

Think Leicester & Newcastle if taken over could do better tbh. — chris (@cbil1984) May 21, 2020

Back to Spurs he goes, hadn’t played well enough to earn a deal here anyway imo and I would much prefer Jetro back. I can see Rose at Leeds next season — bigrobnufc (@bigrobnufc) May 22, 2020

Would be glad to see the back of him to be honest, — michael sennett (@geordie809) May 21, 2020

Send him back to Tottenham asap #nufc — Ginkoh_NUFC (@Ginkohro) May 21, 2020

His attitude has been shocking from the day he arrived. Don’t need him anyway. Bye!! — Deano Dagleish (@ChuckNovice) May 22, 2020

He’s over weight & overrated from what I’ve seen so far at NUFC, not in same class as Jetro Willems imo — Waaatson (@paul_taylor1) May 21, 2020

Quicker we get shot the better,charlatan — Bob heron (@heronrobert60) May 21, 2020

